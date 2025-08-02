Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Date And Venue Confirmed For Azerbaijan U-21'S Away Match Against Czech Republic

2025-08-02 05:08:07
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijan national under-21 football team will face the Czech Republic on October 10 as part of the third round of the European Championship qualifying campaign, Azernews reports.

The Group B match will take place at the Karvina City Stadium and is scheduled to kick off at 20:00 Baku time.

Ahead of this fixture, Azerbaijan's U-21 team is set to play two earlier group-stage matches-against Portugal on September 5 at the Barcelos City Stadium and against Bulgaria on September 9 at the Dalga Arena in Baku.

