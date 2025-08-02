Date And Venue Confirmed For Azerbaijan U-21'S Away Match Against Czech Republic
The Group B match will take place at the Karvina City Stadium and is scheduled to kick off at 20:00 Baku time.
Ahead of this fixture, Azerbaijan's U-21 team is set to play two earlier group-stage matches-against Portugal on September 5 at the Barcelos City Stadium and against Bulgaria on September 9 at the Dalga Arena in Baku.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment