Zoë Prebble The Conversation

Zoë Prebble

Lecturer in Criminal Law, Te Herenga Waka - Victoria University of Wellington

My research and teaching interests centre on criminal law and criminal and feminist legal theory. I am particularly interested in gendered violence and the ways in which it is criminalised, issues related to overcriminalisation, and how to reconcile these two themes. My current research examines overlapping criminal offences, and asks when this“depth” in the criminal law constitutes“overdepth” and contributes to the problem of overcriminalisation. The research analyses specific assault offences designed to target particular forms of violence that overwhelmingly affect women and girls.

  • –present Lecturer in Criminal Law, Te Herenga Waka - Victoria University of Wellington
  • 2018 University of British Columbia, Vancouver, BC, Canada, PhD in Criminal Law


