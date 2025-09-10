Ardavan Eizadirad The Conversation

MENAFN - The Conversation) Associate Professor, Faculty of Education, Wilfrid Laurier University Profile Articles Activity

Dr. Ardavan Eizadirad is an Associate Professor in the Faculty of Education at Wilfrid Laurier University. He is also a community activist and Manager of Research, Evaluation, and Knowledge Mobilization with the charitable, Black-led non-profit organization Youth Association for Academics, Athletics, and Character Education (YAAACE) in the Jane and Finch community in Toronto. He was an educator with the Toronto District School Board and a former member of the Race and Identity-Based Data Collection Community Advisory Panel with the Toronto Police Service (2021-2023). Dr. Eizadirad is the author of Decolonizing Educational Assessment: Ontario Elementary Students and the EQAO (2019), and co-editor of Equity as Praxis in Early Childhood Education and Care (2021 with Drs. Zuhra Abawi & Rachel Berman), Counternarratives of Pain and Suffering as Critical Pedagogy: Disrupting Oppression in Educational Contexts (2022 with Drs. Andrew Campbell & Steve Sider), The Power of Oral Culture in Education: Theorizing Proverbs, Idioms, and Folklore Tales (2023 with Dr. Njoki Wane), Enacting Anti-racism and Activist Pedagogies in Teacher Education: Canadian Perspectives (2023 with Drs. Zuhra Abawi & Andrew Campbell), Activist Leadership for Inclusive Schools: Canadian Insights (2025 with Drs. Zuhra Abawi, Stephanie Tuters, and Andrew Campbell) and a major international handbook approximately 56 chapters titled "The International Handbook of Anti-Discriminatory Education" (2025 with Dr. Peter Trifonas).

Dr. Eizadirad is also the founder and Director of EDIcation Consulting () offering equity, diversity, and inclusion training, audits, and capacity-building sessions to organizations, corporations, and schools to thrive and achieve to their full potential. His research interests include equity, restorative practices, standardized testing, oral culture, community engagement, youth violence prevention and intervention, anti-oppressive practices, critical pedagogy, social justice education, resistance, and decolonization.

2020–present Assistant Professor , Faculty of Education, Wilfrid Laurier University



2018 University of Toronto, PhD 2013 University of Toronto, M. Ed



2024 Amadeusz's Prosper: Effective reintegration of adults facing firearm-related charges in Ontario, Canada, Advances in Social Sciences Research Journal

2024 Impact of Race and Culture Assessments (IRCAs) in combatting anti-Black racism and reducing recidivism, Journal of Community Safety & Well-Being

2024 The pain of experiencing anti-Asian racism and discrimination, Cultural Studies <=> Critical Methodologies

2024 Remembering lost lives and healing from trauma: Homicides, incarceration, and pain-driven advocacy in the Jane and Finch community, Journal of Culture and Values in Education

2023 Experiences of learners who are incarcerated with accessing educational opportunities in Ontario, Canada, Journal of Higher Education Theory and Practice

2023 Enacting anti-racism and activist pedagogies in teacher education: Canadian perspectives, Canadian Scholars Press

2023 The power of oral culture in education: Theorizing proverbs, idioms and folklore tales, Palgrave Macmillan

2023 The summer of the pivot: Prioritizing equity in remote instruction through a multidisciplinary community of practice initiative at a Canadian university., Journal of Leadership, Equity, and Research

2022 The Community School Initiative in Toronto: Mitigating opportunity gaps in the Jane and Finch community in the wake of COVID-19, Radical Teacher

2022 Performative commitments to diversity and inclusion in Canadian educational institutions: Considerations for equity efforts in comparative and international education, Global Comparative Education: Journal of the WCCES

2022 Emotional vulnerability in researchers conducting trauma-triggering research, Journal of Higher Education Policy and Leadership Studies

2022 Counternarratives of pain and suffering as critical pedagogy: Disrupting oppression in educational contexts, Routledge

2021 A case study of teacher candidates' experiences: Writing the pilot Math Proficiency Test in Ontario, Canada, Journal of Higher Education Policy and Leadership Studies

2021 Equity as praxis in early childhood education and care, Canadian Scholars Press

2020 Bias-free or biased hiring? Racialized teachers' perspectives on educational hiring practices in Ontario , Canadian Journal of Educational Administration and Policy

2020 External assessment as stereotyping: Experiences of racialized grade 3 children, parents and educators with standardized testing in elementary schools, Review of Education, Pedagogy, and Cultural Studies

2019 Decolonizing educational assessment: Ontario elementary students and the EQAO., Palgrave Macmillan

2018 Subversion in education: Common misunderstandings and myths, International Journal of Critical Pedagogy

2018 Legitimization and normalization of EQAO standardized testing as an accountability tool in Ontario: Rise of quantifiable outcome-based education and inequitable educational practices, OISE Graduate Student Research Conference Journal

2017 The university as a neoliberal and colonizing institute; A spatial case study analysis of the invisible fence between York University and the Jane and Finch neighbourhood in the City of Toronto, Journal of Critical Race Inquiry

2016 International experience in a non-Western country, teacher habitus, and level of inclusion in the classroom, International Journal of Teaching and Education

2016 Is it“bad” kids or“bad” places? Where is all the violence originating from? Youth violence in the City of Toronto, Review of Education, Pedagogy, and Cultural Studies 2016 Comparative analysis of educational systems of accountability and quality of education in Ontario, Canada and Chile: Standardized testing and its role in perpetuation of educational inequity, Interfaces Brasil/Canada



Canadian Association for Teacher Education

Canadian Society for Studies in Education

Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario

Ontario Secondary Schools Teachers' Federation

American Educational Research Association Ontario College of Teachers

ExperienceEducationPublicationsProfessional Memberships