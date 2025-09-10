Ardavan Eizadirad The Conversation
Dr. Ardavan Eizadirad is an Associate Professor in the Faculty of Education at Wilfrid Laurier University. He is also a community activist and Manager of Research, Evaluation, and Knowledge Mobilization with the charitable, Black-led non-profit organization Youth Association for Academics, Athletics, and Character Education (YAAACE) in the Jane and Finch community in Toronto. He was an educator with the Toronto District School Board and a former member of the Race and Identity-Based Data Collection Community Advisory Panel with the Toronto Police Service (2021-2023). Dr. Eizadirad is the author of Decolonizing Educational Assessment: Ontario Elementary Students and the EQAO (2019), and co-editor of Equity as Praxis in Early Childhood Education and Care (2021 with Drs. Zuhra Abawi & Rachel Berman), Counternarratives of Pain and Suffering as Critical Pedagogy: Disrupting Oppression in Educational Contexts (2022 with Drs. Andrew Campbell & Steve Sider), The Power of Oral Culture in Education: Theorizing Proverbs, Idioms, and Folklore Tales (2023 with Dr. Njoki Wane), Enacting Anti-racism and Activist Pedagogies in Teacher Education: Canadian Perspectives (2023 with Drs. Zuhra Abawi & Andrew Campbell), Activist Leadership for Inclusive Schools: Canadian Insights (2025 with Drs. Zuhra Abawi, Stephanie Tuters, and Andrew Campbell) and a major international handbook approximately 56 chapters titled "The International Handbook of Anti-Discriminatory Education" (2025 with Dr. Peter Trifonas).
Dr. Eizadirad is also the founder and Director of EDIcation Consulting () offering equity, diversity, and inclusion training, audits, and capacity-building sessions to organizations, corporations, and schools to thrive and achieve to their full potential. His research interests include equity, restorative practices, standardized testing, oral culture, community engagement, youth violence prevention and intervention, anti-oppressive practices, critical pedagogy, social justice education, resistance, and decolonization.Experience
2020–present
Assistant Professor , Faculty of Education, Wilfrid Laurier University
2018
University of Toronto, PhD
2013
University of Toronto, M. Ed
2024
Amadeusz's Prosper: Effective reintegration of adults facing firearm-related charges in Ontario, Canada, Advances in Social Sciences Research Journal
2024
Impact of Race and Culture Assessments (IRCAs) in combatting anti-Black racism and reducing recidivism, Journal of Community Safety & Well-Being
2024
The pain of experiencing anti-Asian racism and discrimination, Cultural Studies <=> Critical Methodologies
2024
Remembering lost lives and healing from trauma: Homicides, incarceration, and pain-driven advocacy in the Jane and Finch community, Journal of Culture and Values in Education
2023
Experiences of learners who are incarcerated with accessing educational opportunities in Ontario, Canada, Journal of Higher Education Theory and Practice
2023
Enacting anti-racism and activist pedagogies in teacher education: Canadian perspectives, Canadian Scholars Press
2023
The power of oral culture in education: Theorizing proverbs, idioms and folklore tales, Palgrave Macmillan
2023
The summer of the pivot: Prioritizing equity in remote instruction through a multidisciplinary community of practice initiative at a Canadian university., Journal of Leadership, Equity, and Research
2022
The Community School Initiative in Toronto: Mitigating opportunity gaps in the Jane and Finch community in the wake of COVID-19, Radical Teacher
2022
Performative commitments to diversity and inclusion in Canadian educational institutions: Considerations for equity efforts in comparative and international education, Global Comparative Education: Journal of the WCCES
2022
Emotional vulnerability in researchers conducting trauma-triggering research, Journal of Higher Education Policy and Leadership Studies
2022
Counternarratives of pain and suffering as critical pedagogy: Disrupting oppression in educational contexts, Routledge
2021
A case study of teacher candidates' experiences: Writing the pilot Math Proficiency Test in Ontario, Canada, Journal of Higher Education Policy and Leadership Studies
2021
Equity as praxis in early childhood education and care, Canadian Scholars Press
2020
Bias-free or biased hiring? Racialized teachers' perspectives on educational hiring practices in Ontario , Canadian Journal of Educational Administration and Policy
2020
External assessment as stereotyping: Experiences of racialized grade 3 children, parents and educators with standardized testing in elementary schools, Review of Education, Pedagogy, and Cultural Studies
2019
Decolonizing educational assessment: Ontario elementary students and the EQAO., Palgrave Macmillan
2018
Subversion in education: Common misunderstandings and myths, International Journal of Critical Pedagogy
2018
Legitimization and normalization of EQAO standardized testing as an accountability tool in Ontario: Rise of quantifiable outcome-based education and inequitable educational practices, OISE Graduate Student Research Conference Journal
2017
The university as a neoliberal and colonizing institute; A spatial case study analysis of the invisible fence between York University and the Jane and Finch neighbourhood in the City of Toronto, Journal of Critical Race Inquiry
2016
International experience in a non-Western country, teacher habitus, and level of inclusion in the classroom, International Journal of Teaching and Education
2016
Is it“bad” kids or“bad” places? Where is all the violence originating from? Youth violence in the City of Toronto, Review of Education, Pedagogy, and Cultural Studies
2016
Comparative analysis of educational systems of accountability and quality of education in Ontario, Canada and Chile: Standardized testing and its role in perpetuation of educational inequity, Interfaces Brasil/Canada
Canadian Association for Teacher Education
Canadian Society for Studies in Education
Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario
Ontario Secondary Schools Teachers' Federation
American Educational Research Association
Ontario College of Teachers
