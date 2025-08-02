Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Oil Price Down USD 1.16 To USD 75.03 Pb - KPC

2025-08-02 05:06:28
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 2 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti crude oil fell USD 1.16 to US 75.03 per barrel (pb) on Friday, compared to USD 76.19 pb on Thursday, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Saturday.
Globally, the price of Brent crude dropped USD 2.03 to USD 69.67 pb, and West Texas Intermediate crude went down USD 1.93 to USD 67.33 pb. (end)
