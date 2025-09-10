Liz Breen The Conversation

MENAFN - The Conversation) Professor of Health Service Operations, School of Pharmacy & Medical Sciences, University of Bradford Profile Articles Activity

Liz Breen is a Professor in Health Service Operations at the University of Bradford, School of Pharmacy and Medical Sciences. She was also the Director of the Digital Health Enterprise Zone, an innovation facility based at the University of Bradford. Liz is a Wolfson Centre for Applied Health Research Fellow and an Affiliate member of the NIHR Yorkshire & Humber Patient Safety Research Collaboration.

Liz's research focuses on improvement and sustainability in service supply chains with a specific interest in health supply chains and food security. Her work aims to better understand the complexity of supply chain systems and learnings within and between supply chains such as pharmaceutical and food supply chains. Access to medicines and food security are key areas of interest.

Projects focusing directly on the pharmaceutical supply chain explore areas such as medicines shortages, medicines waste management, supply chain risk and medicines deliveries during the pandemic. Liz has also undertaken extensive media engagement discussing the creation and deployment of Covid-19 vaccines within the UK and globally. This work has been cited in Europe, Asia, Africa, North America and South America and Australia and in key media outlets such as The Guardian, Time Magazine and Forbes.

She is keen to develop the profile and relevance of Operations and Supply Chain Management in service supply chains within her research, teaching and business engagement.

Reader in Health Service Operations, University of Bradford

