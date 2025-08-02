English Universities Now Have A Duty To Uphold Freedom Of Speech Here's How It Might Affect Students' Sense Of Belonging

MENAFN - The Conversation) The Higher Education (Freedom of Speech) Act , which comes into force on August 1 2025, means universities in England now have a new duty to uphold“robust” strategies to ensure freedom of speech on campus.

To support universities in navigating the boundaries of lawful and unlawful speech, universities regulator the Office for Students appointed its first director for freedom of speech and academic freedom in 2023. Arif Ahmed , who is also a professor of philosophy at the University of Cambridge, has reportedly said that coming across views students might find offensive is part of a university education.

It's possible, though, that feeling offended comes up against the important concept of “belonging” at university. In the context of higher education, belonging is often defined as feeling at home, included and valued. It is linked to more students staying in their courses, having enhanced wellbeing, and being able to learn well at university.

But feeling offended and feeling you belong at university don't have to be contradictory. Some of our research has found that belonging can also mean being able to challenge the dominant culture at a university, which may exclude students who don't fit a particular mould.

Being able to challenge opinions is important. Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock

Some students explained that they proactively resist the prevalent image of the “typical” student . For example, in highly selective universities, students are often extremely competitive and industrious with a tendency to overwork. But this culture may not align with the work-life balance prioritised by some students.

This form of“positive not-belonging” often takes the form of friendship groups and communities that cultivate an alternative kind of belonging. These groups may well enable greater freedom of self-expression, without fear of being judged or feeling pressured to conform to pre-existing academic cultures.

While some students are able to carve out these collective and alternative communities for belonging , many others feel their presence and sense of belonging is conditional – especially minority ethnic students. Clearer advocacy for free speech might help these students feel more comfortable speaking up and building a stronger sense of belonging.

We must not forget that the idea of belonging carries power dynamics, and often has implications for what is perceived as up for debate – and what is not.

Existing free speech

What's more, the views of students suggest that free speech is already part of their experience at university. In 2023, the Office for Students added a question about freedom of expression to the annual National Student Survey, which gathers final-year undergraduates' opinions on their higher education experience. The question, added for students at English universities only, asked how“free” students felt to express their ideas, opinions and beliefs.

The results showed that 86% did feel they had this freedom. This has remained stable in the latest survey, with a slight increase to just over 88% in the 2025 results .

The Office for Students also commissioned YouGov to poll research and teaching staff at English universities about their perceptions of free speech in higher education in 2024.

Some positive results mirrored the student data. For example, 89% of academics reported that they are confident they understand what free speech means in higher education. But the polling also found that 21% did not feel free to discuss controversial topics in their teaching.

This lack of perceived freedom of expression does not only have a negative impact on staff. It is widely understood that a key purpose of higher education is to nurture students' independent thinking and self-awareness . A key step toward this goal is not to be afraid of engaging in difficult conversations, including asking questions.

However, this does not happen automatically. Universities need to provide clear scaffolding, guidance and practical steps to protect freedom of speech. It is also important to normalise and promote conversations about topics such as cultural differences and intercultural competence , which refers to the ability to interact with people from different cultural backgrounds effectively and appropriately .

If addressed, these discussions can help to foster inclusion, and promote diversity of thought and expression.

