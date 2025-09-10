Kevin Pimbblet The Conversation

MENAFN - The Conversation) Professor and Director of the Centre of Excellence for Data Science, AI and Modelling, University of Hull Profile Articles Activity

Kevin is the Director of the Centre of Excellence for Data Science, AI, and Modelling at the University of Hull.

He is an experienced observational astronomer whose core research interests cover a number of modern topics in extra-galactic astrophysics, large-scale structure of the Universe and cosmology as well as machine learning techniques. These include:

.Galaxy formation, environment and evolution over cosmologically significant timescales;

.Stellar populations inside galaxies and their response to their physical environments;

.Clusters and superclusters of galaxies, their kinematics, constituents & growth;

.Brightest galaxy cluster members (e.g. cD galaxies) & dwarfs;

.Artificial Intelligence;

.Large, wide-field and deep redshift surveys of the sky.

Along the way, he has also contributed to a number of related and diverse research fields that include:

.Astronomical image processing and automated galaxy classification;

.The virtual observatory project and catalogue matching;

.Quasar detection and evolution;

.Dark energy and its influence on our cosmological model;

.Astrophysics and physics education;

.Random number generation, statistics, statistical methods, scientific sociology, and game theory.

His research and teaching have taken him to a number of positions world-wide, including undertaking his PhD at Durham University, and subsequent positions at the University of Queensland, Monash University, a fellowship at the University of Oxford and the University of Hull.



2014–present Senior Lecturer, University of Hull 2014–present Adjunct Senior Lecturer, Monash University

2002 University of Durham, PhD

