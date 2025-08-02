Court Indicates Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order Could Be Unconstitutional

Reuters reports that U.S. President Donald Trump's order to restrict birthright citizenship is facing major legal challenges, with a second federal appeals court raising doubts about its constitutionality.

A three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston sharply questioned a Justice Department lawyer on why lower court rulings blocking the order should be overturned.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco has already ruled Trump's directive unconstitutional, and legal experts say the final outcome will almost certainly fall to the Supreme Court.

At the center of the dispute is the 14th Amendment's Citizenship Clause, adopted in 1868. Government lawyer Eric McArthur argued it was not intended for children of undocumented immigrants or temporary visitors.

Judges countered by citing the landmark 1898 case United States v. Wong Kim Ark, which affirmed birthright citizenship for children born in the U.S. to non-citizen parents.

Trump's executive order, issued on January 20, directs agencies to deny citizenship to children born in the U.S. unless one parent is a citizen or legal permanent resident.

Every court reviewing the order has found it unconstitutional, setting the stage for an inevitable Supreme Court showdown that could reshape the very definition of U.S. citizenship.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram