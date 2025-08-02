Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Orban criticizes ‘weak and ridiculous’ EU

2025-08-02 05:01:46
(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has harshly criticized the European Union, describing it as weak, disorganized, and overly self-important—particularly in its dealings with the United States.

Speaking during his regular appearance on Kossuth Radio on Friday, Orban targeted European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, accusing her of mishandling recent trade talks with US President Donald Trump. He claimed she failed to negotiate a balanced agreement and committed to side deals—such as promises to purchase American weapons, presumably for Ukraine—despite lacking the proper authority or capacity to follow through. Orban labeled the outcome “an economic own goal” and argued that the EU has weakened its position in an unresolved trade conflict.

A long-standing critic of Brussels, Orban said the EU’s foreign policy suffers from a lack of coherence and competence. He described the bloc as “weak, ridiculous, loud-mouthed,” criticizing its tendency to lecture other countries while lacking real negotiation power or strategic skill.

Using a vivid metaphor, he compared EU diplomacy to “a small hamster in a corner, hissing at everyone, quarreling with all, humiliating itself—yet still acting like it can preach about democracy and human rights.”

Orban also weighed in on a recent incident in Beijing, where top EU officials led by von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa were shown in Chinese media footage disembarking from shuttle buses at the airport. The seemingly modest reception raised questions about whether their treatment matched their diplomatic status, fueling further debate over the EU’s global standing.

