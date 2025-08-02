Jharkhand Minister Ramdas Soren Suffers Brain Injury, Airlifted To Delhi Apollo Hospital
He was airlifted to a Delhi hospital for better treatment, a senior leader was qyoted by news agency PTI saying.
Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari said Ramdas Soren was admitted to a hospital in Jamshedpur, where doctors detected blood clotting in his brain.
"Soren was airlifted to Delhi. I have spoken to the director of Delhi Apollo . He assured me that the treatment will be started as soon as the minister reaches the hospital," former Union minister Arjun Munda, who was at Sonari airport in Jamshedpur, said.
Munda, a BJP leader and former Jharkhand chief minister, said that Ramdas suffered a "brain haemorrhage due to the sudden increase in pressure".
"His condition is stated to be critical, but I hope he will get well soon," he said.
Ansari said, "Ramdas Soren's health has suddenly deteriorated. He fell in the bathroom, which resulted in a severe brain injury and a blood clot. I am constantly in touch with his family and monitoring his condition."
