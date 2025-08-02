BIG Relief For Parents? Delhi Govt To Move Bill To Regulate Private School Fee Hikes

MENAFN - Live Mint) Delhi government will table education bill to regulate fees hike by private schools in the upcoming Monsoon session, CM Rekha Gupta said on Saturday.

The monsoon session of the Delhi Assembly will commence on August 4, and will continue for five days.

What is the Bill about

According to the Cabinet-approved ordinance, passed on April 29, the bill imposes strict penalties on schools that hike fees arbitrarily, and entails the following:



For a first offence, schools will face fines ranging from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh, with repeat violations attracting penalties between ₹2 lakh and ₹10 lakh.

If the school fails to refund within the specified time, the fine doubles after 20 days, triples after 40 days, and continues to increase with every 20-day delay. Repeated violations may lead to a ban on holding official positions in the school management and loss of the right to propose future fee revisions.

The move comes after show-cause notices were issued to 10 schools on April 16 over arbitrary fee hikes and failure to submit their audit reports. Earlier, the Delhi government had already cancelled audited financial reports from 600 schools as part of its ongoing effort to regulate school fees structure.

School fee hike row

On May 14, several students were denied entry into the premises of DPS Dwarka over non-payment of fees as angry parents protested outside the gates, Indian Express had reported.

These students were among the 30 expelled by the school, which cited legal provisions, expelling them with“immediate effect” on May 9.

Delhi Assembly monsoon session

The Monsoon Session will be the third session of the Delhi Assembly under the Rekha Gupta-led government.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, CM Rekha Gupta also said that efforts are underway to make the Delhi Secretariat paperless, as part of the government's broader digital and sustainable governance agenda.