IIT Bombay Student From Delhi Jumps To Death From Hostel Terrace

2025-08-02 05:01:37
An Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay student committed suicide by jumping from the hostel building in the early hours of Saturday, claimed Mumbai police. Police said that the student, who was 22 years old and a resident of Delhi, was studying in the science stream at IIT Bombay and committed suicide. The incident is said to have happened around 2.30 am.

Immediately after the incident, he was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the police said. 

The police officer further said that there is one eye witness, another student living in the hostel was talking on his mobile phone on the hostel's terrace, and at the same time, Rohit jumped.

The police have registered an ADR in this regard at Powai Police Station and are investigating why the student committed suicide.

