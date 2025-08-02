How Much Alcohol Can You Carry On A Train? State-Wise Rules Explained

Alcohol on Trains: Railway alcohol rules vary by state. Some allow limited sealed alcohol, while others ban it entirely, with hefty fines.

Thousands travel daily on Indian Railways, carrying various items. But can you bring alcohol? Rules vary by state. Check them out here.

While there's no single rule for alcohol on Indian Railways, be careful. Whether you can carry alcohol depends on your origin and destination. Varying state excise laws mean what's okay in one state could be illegal in another. Violations lead to fines and legal trouble.

Taking alcohol from a 'wet' to another 'wet' state might seem fine, but know the quantity limits and local rules. Usually, one or two sealed bottles (max 750ml each) are allowed on trains or other transport. Sealed bottles and purchase receipts are a must; otherwise, it's illegal.

Dry States: States like Bihar, Gujarat, Nagaland, and Mizoram have total alcohol bans. Carrying even sealed bottles is a crime. Getting caught means fines or jail. Don't assume a receipt will save you – rules are strict. Be very careful.

While Indian Railways doesn't have specific alcohol rules, state laws are tough. Breaking them means fines and jail. Exceeding the alcohol limit can lead to fines from Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000, or even illegal transport charges.

Drinking on the train?

Drinking on a train is a punishable offense. Getting caught drinking or drunk can mean fines and jail time.



Check your origin and destination state's excise laws before carrying alcohol.

Read and understand railway guidelines and local rules.

Even with sealed bottles, have clear bills and stay within limits. Carrying excess alcohol can lead to legal problems.