Dhadak 2 Box Office Day 1: Tripti Dimri And Siddhant Chaturvedi's Movie Opens To Low Collections

Tripti Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi's film Dhadak 2 received good reviews from critics and audiences on its release, but the film could not collect much at the box office. The first-day collection figures of the film have come out. The condition of Dhadak 2 seems to be worse than Ajay Devgan's film Son of Sardar 2. Let us tell you that both films were released on Friday.

Dhadak 2 movie collection

Shazia Iqbal's first film as a director, Dhadak 2, failed to do well at the box office. According to the report on sacnilk, the film collected 3.35 crores on the first day. The overall occupancy of the film in Hindi was 2.8 percent on the first day. The occupancy of the morning show was 15.02 percent, whereas the occupancy in the afternoon was 22.29 percent. The occupancy of the night show increased to around 32.07 percent. Talking about Ajay Devgan's film Son of Sardar 2, its condition was also not very good at the box office. The film earned only 6.21 crores on the first day.

About the movie Dhadak 2

Dhadak 2 is a romantic drama film written and directed by Shazia Iqbal. The movie was produced under the banners of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, and Cloud 9 Pictures. It is a sequel to the 2018 film Dhadak and a remake of the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri are in the lead roles in the film. This is the first film of both of them together. Most of the film was shot in Bhopal and Sehore in Madhya Pradesh. College scenes were shot at Somaiya Vidyavihar University in Mumbai.

Work front of Tripti Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi

Talking about Tripti Dimri's work front, her films have been performing well at the box office for the last 2-3 years. Although she started her career in 2017 with a small role in the film Mom, she got recognition from the 2023 film Animal. Then came her films Bad News, Vicky Vidya's That Video, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Talking about Siddhant Chaturvedi, he started his career in 2019 with the film Gully Boy. Then he appeared in films like Bunty Aur Babli 2, Gehraiyaan, Phone Bhoot, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and Yudhra.