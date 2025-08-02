ENG Vs IND: Prasidh Krishna Speaks On His Exclusion From Two Tests Amid Oval Decider

Following a gripping day of Test cricket at The Oval, Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna spoke on missing out on two Test matches following poor performances in the first couple of Tests at Leeds and Birmingham, saying that time away from playing eleven helped him go back to the drawing board and look at his skill-set and he is entirely okay with sitting out if it helps him improve the game away from the main action.

Krishna's four-wicket haul, which caused England's batting to collapse from 142/2 to 215/7, bowling in tandem with Mohammed Siraj, was one of the highlights of an action-packed day two of the fifth Test at The Oval.

The lanky pacer started the series on a poor note, taking just six wickets in four innings and conceding 331 runs during the first two Tests, which led to him missing the Lord's and Manchester Tests. During these two Tests, he attempted short-pitched deliveries as requested by the team, but the tactic misfired.

Prasidh Krishna went back to drawing board after exclusion

Speaking on his omission from these two games, Krishna said during the presser,“Well, I think I have been picked here because I can do what the job team asked me to do. I am definitely being backed by the dressing room, and my playing the next two games also enabled me to go back to the drawing board and do what I have been doing in a better way.”

"If I can bowl the lengths better than what I did previously, if every part of my skill increases by five or ten per cent when I am not playing, I am happy to do that. Every time I am here on the field, I am here to do the job for the team. If I am asked to do a certain thing, but I get criticised from outside for it, it is okay. Criticism and praise are dependent on performance, and for me in life, it is not about the performance, but rather the process you follow," he added.

So far in three Tests, Krishna has taken 10 wickets at an average of 39.30, with best figures of 4/62.

Coming to the match, India was put to the field first by England and bundled out for 224. Karun Nair (57 in 109 balls, with eight fours) and Washington Sundar (26 in 55 balls, with three fours) put up a half-century partnership for the seventh wicket, which was the most notable contribution. Gus Atkinson (5/33) and Josh Tongue (3/57) were the top bowlers for England.

Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Sirah bowled out England in a day

In England's first innings, Crawley (64 in 57 balls, with 14 fours) and Ben Duckett (43 in 38 balls, with five fours and two sixes) put on a 92-run stand. After both openers were dismissed at the score of 129 runs, there was a batting collapse triggered by Krishna (4/62) and Siraj (4/83).

Harry Brook (53 in 64 balls, with five fours and a six) did score a half-century, but could not prevent England from getting dismissed for just 247 runs, giving England a slender 23-run lead.

At the end of the day's play, India was 75/2, with Jaiswal (51*) and night-watchman Akash Deep (4*) unbeaten. They lead by 52 runs.