BSNL's Re 1 Deal: Month-Long Plan That Costs Less Than A Cup Of Tea

BSNL has launched a new plan offering a month of internet and calling for just Re 1. This offer includes 2GB data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS.

BSNL has announced a new offer that seems to challenge Jio. As a special Independence Day offer, BSNL is offering a month of internet and calling for just Re 1. This service can be enjoyed throughout August for 30 days.

With this plan, BSNL aims to expand its 4G services by providing maximum service at a minimal cost. This will make internet and phone services easily accessible to rural areas and low-income people across the country.

Subscribers to this plan will receive 2GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS. A free SIM card is also provided. You can register for this in person at BSNL branches or online.

This move by BSNL is seen as a major challenge to private telecom companies and a boon to the public. Currently, students, job seekers, and rural populations need affordable internet and phone services. BSNL has recognized this and pleased everyone with this plan.

It is noteworthy that due to the low price of Re 1, a huge user reception can be expected. If such plans continue to be introduced, this plan is a sure sign that BSNL can regain its former glory.