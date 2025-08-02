BSNL's Re 1 Deal: Month-Long Plan That Costs Less Than A Cup Of Tea
BSNL has launched a new plan offering a month of internet and calling for just Re 1. This offer includes 2GB data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS.
BSNL has announced a new offer that seems to challenge Jio. As a special Independence Day offer, BSNL is offering a month of internet and calling for just Re 1. This service can be enjoyed throughout August for 30 days.
With this plan, BSNL aims to expand its 4G services by providing maximum service at a minimal cost. This will make internet and phone services easily accessible to rural areas and low-income people across the country.
Subscribers to this plan will receive 2GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS. A free SIM card is also provided. You can register for this in person at BSNL branches or online.
This move by BSNL is seen as a major challenge to private telecom companies and a boon to the public. Currently, students, job seekers, and rural populations need affordable internet and phone services. BSNL has recognized this and pleased everyone with this plan.
It is noteworthy that due to the low price of Re 1, a huge user reception can be expected. If such plans continue to be introduced, this plan is a sure sign that BSNL can regain its former glory.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment