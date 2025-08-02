Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rahul Gandhi: PMO & NSA Interfered In Rafale Deal, Document 'Would Have Toppled Any Govt'


2025-08-02 05:01:34
At the Annual Legal Conclave 2025, Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said a document existed proving interference by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the National Security Advisor (NSA) in the Rafale fighter jet deal. According to Gandhi, this interference not only damaged the deal but the document revealing this truth 'would have brought down any government in any country.' He also accused the government of suppressing the document where it 'died.'

