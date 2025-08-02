Rahul Gandhi: PMO & NSA Interfered In Rafale Deal, Document 'Would Have Toppled Any Govt'
At the Annual Legal Conclave 2025, Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said a document existed proving interference by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the National Security Advisor (NSA) in the Rafale fighter jet deal. According to Gandhi, this interference not only damaged the deal but the document revealing this truth 'would have brought down any government in any country.' He also accused the government of suppressing the document where it 'died.'
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment