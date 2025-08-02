Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Full Contestant List Revealed Mohanlal Returns As Host
The countdown is over! Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 is set to premiere on August 3, 2025, with superstar Mohanlal returning as the host. This season promises a fresh new vibe with a stricter and more intense approach. For the first time, contestants will enter the house accompanied by a family member or close friend during the launch episode, adding an emotional twist right from the start.
