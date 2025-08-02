Rahul Gandhi Claims Arun Jaitley Threatened Him Over Farm Laws Gets Fact-Checked By Rohan Jaitley

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday claimed that the NDA government had sent the late Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to "threaten" him for trying to fight against the farm laws that were introduced by the Narendra Modi government earlier. "I remember when I was fighting the farm laws, Arun Jaitley was sent to me to threaten me. He told me, 'If you carry on opposing the government, fighting the farm laws, we will have to act against you. 'I looked at him and said 'I don't think you have an idea who you are talking to,'" Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress leader addressing the Annual Legal Conclave 2025 also launched a scathing attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging its complicity in large-scale voter fraud. "The truth is that the election system in India is already dead. The Prime Minister of India holds office with a very slim majority. If 15 seats were rigged, we suspect that the number is over 70 to 80, he would not have been the Prime Minister of India. We are going to prove to you in the coming few days how a Lok Sabha election can be rigged and was rigged," Gandhi said. The Congress leader went on to credit lawyers, among others, for obtaining freedom from British rule, saying that the freedom movement was fought legally in actuality.

However, he alleged that the constitutional architecture built by lawyers was being "destroyed". In the annual legal conclave titled 'Constitutional Challenges - Perspectives & Pathways' organised by Congress, Gandhi said that all talks about the constitution wouldn't happen if it weren't for lawyers.

"You (lawyers) are the people who started Congress. Congress was essentially (made up of) lawyers. We wouldn't have got freedom if the lawyers of this country had not fought for freedom. All this talk about the constitution, the constitution would not be here if it had not been for lawyers," Gandhi said while addressing the gathering.

My Father Passed Away In 2019, Farm Laws Introduced In 2020: Rohan Jaitley Fact-Checks

Rohan Jaitley, son of former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, fact-checked Rahul Gandhi over his claim that the late BJP stalwart was“sent to threaten” him during the 2020 farm law protests.

Gandhi's claim drew swift rebuttal from Rohan, who pointed out that Arun Jaitley passed away in 2019, while the farm laws were introduced in 2020.

“Rahul Gandhi now claims my late father, Arun Jaitley, threatened him over the farm laws. Let me remind him, my father passed away in 2019. The farm laws were introduced in 2020,” Rohan wrote on X, in a sharply worded response.

- Rohan Jaitley (@rohanjaitley) August 2, 2025

Calling the claim not only factually inaccurate but also disrespectful, Rohan added,“More importantly, it was not in my father's nature to threaten anyone over an opposing view. He was a staunch democrat and always believed in building consensus. If at all such a situation was to occur, as it often does in politics, he would invite free and open discussions to arrive at a mutually acceptable solution to all. That was simply who he was and that remains his legacy today.”

Rohan urged Rahul Gandhi to show greater sensitivity,“I would appreciate Rahul Gandhi being mindful while speaking of those not with us. He attempted something similar with Manohar Parrikar ji, politicising his final days which was in equally poor taste. Let the departed Rest in Peace.”

