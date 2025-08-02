403
Putin declares conclusion of first mass-production Oreshnik
(MENAFN) President Vladimir Putin announced on Friday that the first mass-produced Oreshnik hypersonic missile system has officially entered service with Russia’s military. Speaking during a briefing on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, he confirmed the missile’s operational deployment.
The Oreshnik system was first tested in combat in November, when Russia used it to strike a Ukrainian military facility. The missile is reportedly capable of carrying nuclear warheads, although Putin previously emphasized that even its conventional variant can cause destruction on par with a low-yield nuclear explosion.
Following successful field trials last year, Putin ordered the missile system’s serial production. Now, the first completed units have been delivered to the armed forces. The president also noted that discussions about supplying the Oreshnik system to Belarus are underway, with both nations currently working to establish suitable launch sites. A decision on the transfer is expected by year’s end.
In his remarks, Putin also claimed continued Russian advances across the front lines, including in border zones and the Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporozhye, and Kherson regions. He attributed these gains to the bravery and determination of Russian troops.
Referring to the recent capture of Chasov Yar in Donetsk – a former Ukrainian stronghold – Putin insisted Russia was reclaiming its own territory, not invading foreign land.
On the diplomatic front, he reaffirmed Moscow’s openness to negotiations. He described talks as essential and ongoing, especially when driven by a genuine desire for peace. Last month, Russia and Ukraine held a third round of direct negotiations in Istanbul, resulting in agreements to exchange prisoners and recover the remains of fallen soldiers and civilians. Moscow also proposed establishing three virtual working groups to address political, military, and humanitarian issues more efficiently.
