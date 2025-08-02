Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Acknowledgment of Palestinian state cause Western unity to collapse

2025-08-02 04:58:27
(MENAFN) The ongoing conflict in Gaza, coupled with intensified Israeli military actions against Palestinians—including in the West Bank—has sparked increasing international concern and condemnation. The worsening humanitarian crisis, marked by widespread destruction, severe shortages of food, water, and medical supplies, has pushed millions to the brink of survival. The scale of devastation, mass displacement, and violations of international humanitarian law are increasingly seen by many as signs of ethnic cleansing against Palestinians. Numerous human rights organizations and observers have raised alarms over the disproportionate use of force and systematic targeting of civilians.

Leading global institutions have largely failed to take decisive action beyond calls for a ceasefire and unrestricted humanitarian aid, fueling criticism over double standards and eroding public trust in the international community’s ability to protect victims and halt the violence.

Even Israel’s Western allies are expressing growing dissatisfaction with the Israeli government’s conduct. The extensive military operations causing widespread civilian harm have provoked protests across major cities in Europe and North America, putting mounting pressure on political leaders to reconsider their positions and address public demands.

Responding to this pressure, some countries have already made diplomatic moves. On May 28, 2024, Norway, Spain, and Ireland officially recognized Palestine as an independent state—setting a precedent likely to influence other nations.

Calls are now intensifying for major European powers, including France and the United Kingdom, to follow suit amid rising domestic and international pressure. Such recognition could shift the diplomatic dynamics surrounding the Middle East conflict.

