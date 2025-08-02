403
New S. African police minister vows to carry out his duties “without fear or favor”
(MENAFN) South Africa’s recently appointed Police Minister, Firoz Cachalia, has vowed to fulfill his role with integrity and determination amid ongoing concerns about corruption and a spike in violent crime across the country.
Speaking after his inauguration at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, Cachalia adopted a composed but firm tone, making clear his focus will remain undistracted. “I will work hard. I’m not distracted by the noise,” he stated. “I’m not driven by ambition or political ambition. I’ve been given a task, and I’m going to tackle that task without fear or favour — subject, of course, to the President’s guidance and direction as a member of the Cabinet.”
A legal academic specializing in constitutional law and former head of the National Anti-Corruption Council, Cachalia acknowledged the scale of the challenge he faces, noting the critical need to rebuild public trust in the country’s law enforcement systems. “I understand the moment the country is in and the awesome weight of the responsibility that I have, together with others in government,” he said, assuring citizens that public safety will remain a key concern.
Cachalia refrained from making early judgments on internal police matters but did mention an upcoming meeting with National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola to discuss pressing operational issues. “It wouldn’t be appropriate to speak before that discussion,” he noted.
Linking his past leadership in anti-corruption efforts with his new duties, Cachalia emphasized that he plans to ensure the recommendations from the outgoing National Anti-Corruption Council—whose term concludes this month—are effectively implemented and not overlooked.
