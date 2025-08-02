Indian Embassy Issues Warning For Citizens In Ireland Amid Rise In Physical Attacks
The Indian embassy in Ireland warned of an increase in physical attacks reported against Indians.
The mission urged Indian citizens to "take reasonable precautions for their personal security". This includes avoiding deserted areas, particularly during odd hours.Recommended For You
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The Indian embassy in Dublin added that it is in contact with authorities in Ireland.
Indian citizens who wish to report emergency cases can do so through phone: 08994 23734 or email: ....
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment