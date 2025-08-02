Indian Embassy Issues Warning For Citizens In Ireland Amid Rise In Physical Attacks

The Indian embassy in Ireland warned of an increase in physical attacks reported against Indians.

The mission urged Indian citizens to "take reasonable precautions for their personal security". This includes avoiding deserted areas, particularly during odd hours.

The Indian embassy in Dublin added that it is in contact with authorities in Ireland.

Indian citizens who wish to report emergency cases can do so through phone: 08994 23734 or email: ....