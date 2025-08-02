Philippines Braces For Rise In Leptospirosis Cases After Weeks Of Heavy Rains, Flooding

Health officials in the Philippines are warning of a possible surge in leptospirosis cases after persistent heavy rains triggered by the southwest monsoon and a series of tropical cyclones in recent weeks.

According to Inquirer , the Department of Health reported that 569 leptospirosis cases were recorded in hospitals nationwide between July 13 and 31.

Leptospirosis is an infection that can be transmitted to humans through floodwaters contaminated with the urine of infected animals, particularly rats.

In a statement released on Saturday (August 2), the DOH said:“In connection with the continuous rains caused by the tropical cyclones and the southwest monsoon last week, the DOH is on alert for the expected rise in leptospirosis cases in the country."

The DOH urged the public to take precautions after exposure to floodwater.“Immediately wash your body after wading in floodwater. Monitor yourself for any symptoms. Even without symptoms, consult a doctor if you have gone into floodwater. Only take leptospirosis medicine if prescribed by your doctor."

Among the recent weather conditions that contributed to flooding were Tropical Depression Crising (Tropical Storm Wipha), which exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on July 19, and Tropical Storm Dante (Typhoon Francisco), which left on July 24 - both without making landfall.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Emong (Typhoon Co-May) hit land twice - first in Pangasinan on July 24 and then in Ilocos Sur on July 25 - before leaving the PAR on July 26.

The combined impact of the southwest monsoon (habagat) and three tropical cyclones has resulted in the deaths of at least 37 people across the Philippines, according to inquirer , citing the latest update from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) as of Thursday (July 31).

Most of the deaths were reported in Metro Manila, with nine, followed by Calabarzon with eight and Western Visayas with six.

Eight people remain missing, while 22 were reported injured due to the recent weather disturbances.