Dubai: 12-Member Gang Jailed For Armed Robbery At Company Office

The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced 12 African men to three years in jail for storming a company office, threatening staff with knives, and stealing a large sum of money. The defendants were also jointly fined Dh2 million, and will be deported after serving their prison terms.

According to case records, the incident took place in December when the Arab owner of a Dubai-based company was in his office with his son and another colleague. He was surprised by a group of masked men entering the premises, armed with knives and white weapons.

One of the intruders allegedly threatened to kill the man's son if he didn't hand over all the cash. The victim managed to pull his son away and hide in a nearby bathroom, but the suspects broke down the door and assaulted them both. The attackers then demanded the key to the company's safe, which contained cash and other valuables.

The victim complied under threat, and the suspects fled with the stolen money. A police officer testified that a CID team reviewed surveillance footage from the scene and quickly identified the suspects as well as the vehicle used in the crime.

One gang member was arrested in possession of a bag containing knives, Dh5,000 in cash, and $1,000 - believed to be part of the stolen funds.

He confessed to participating in the robbery and led authorities to the remaining members of the gang, who were subsequently arrested. All 12 men admitted to their role in the break-in, although they denied intending to kill anyone.

The court found the evidence sufficient to convict all of them of armed robbery and issued the sentence accordingly.