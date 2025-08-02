Pakistan: 29 Injured As Islamabad Express Derails Near Kala Shah Kaku

At least 29 passengers were injured after the Islamabad Express derailed near Kala Shah Kaku in Punjab's Sheikhupura district on Friday (August 1), according to a report by Dawn, cited by ANI.

Punjab Rescue 1122 reported that five bogies of the passenger train went off the tracks near a chemical plant in the Kala Shah Kaku area. Distress calls reached the control room at approximately 7.32pm, prompting immediate relief efforts at the site.

"Six emergency vehicles and 25 rescuers were immediately dispatched to start the rescue operation. Most of the passengers suffered scratches, bruises and skin injuries," Dawn quoted Punjab Rescue Spokesperson Farooq Ahmed as saying.

The rescue service stated that 22 individuals were given first aid on the spot, while seven were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Muridke for further treatment. "Two people were trapped in the bogies, but they have been rescued and moved to the hospital," the statement read. "One of them sustained hip injuries."

"The initial rescue operation has been completed and there is no information about anyone being killed in the accident yet," Dawn reported, citing a statement from the rescue team.

This incident occurred just days after another train mishap. On July 28, three coaches of the Jaffar Express derailed near Shikarpur in Sindh province, amid initial fears of an explosion on the railway tracks. One person was injured in the incident.

Sukkur Railways Divisional Superintendent Jamshaid Alam told Dawn that the Jaffar Express was en route from Peshawar to Quetta when it was caught in the explosion near Sultanpur. "Following the blast, train operations have been suspended," Alam said, adding that passengers "faced serious difficulties due to the train's derailment."

However, the Ministry of Railways issued a clarification on July 29, stating that the derailment was caused by a technical fault rather than an explosion. Officials explained that the loud sound of the derailment may have been mistaken for a blast by local residents.

As reported by Dawn, the ministry added, "An unfamiliar terrorist outfit took advantage of the incident and falsely labelled it as an armed attack and claimed responsibility. This claim is not only baseless, but also tantamount to an example of opportunism and irrelevance."