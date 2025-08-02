Indigo Issues Statement After Viral Video Of Man Slapping Other Passenger Sparks Outrage

After a physical altercation took place on board one of its flights, Indian airline Indigo has issued a statement "condemning such actions".

The airline said it is aware of the incident, and that "such unruly behaviour is completely unacceptable".

Following the spat, the airline identified the individual involved as "unruly" and handed him over to the security authorities upon arrival, it said in the statement.

Indigo also informed appropriate regulatory agencies, and its crew "acted in accordance with established Standard Operating Procedures."

Indigo said it condemned "compromising the safety and dignity of its passengers and crew, and remains committed to maintaining a safe and respectful environment on all our flights".

A viral video shows a man slapping another passenger, who was reportedly having a panic attack, according to social media users.

The video is doing the rounds on various social platforms, as several commenters expressed shock and called on airlines to ensure safety during travel. Several, including politicians and journalists, have also called for the man to be put on a no-fly list.

Watch the video here: