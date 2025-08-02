Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Child Rescued, Suspected Kidnapper Detained In Helmand

Child Rescued, Suspected Kidnapper Detained In Helmand


2025-08-02 04:00:13
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

LASHKARGAH (Pajhwok): A child has been rescued from kidnappers in Musa Qala district of southern Helmand province, an official said on Saturday.

Police spokesman Mullah Izatullah Haqqani told Pajhwok Afghan News the child was rescued during an operation by security forces in Toghi area of the district on Friday.

He said one individual had been arrested in connection with case.

He added the child had been handed over to his family and the detainee would be referred to judicial organs after preliminary investigations.

kk

MENAFN02082025000174011037ID1109875589

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search