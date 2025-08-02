Child Rescued, Suspected Kidnapper Detained In Helmand

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

LASHKARGAH (Pajhwok): A child has been rescued from kidnappers in Musa Qala district of southern Helmand province, an official said on Saturday.

Police spokesman Mullah Izatullah Haqqani told Pajhwok Afghan News the child was rescued during an operation by security forces in Toghi area of the district on Friday.

He said one individual had been arrested in connection with case.

He added the child had been handed over to his family and the detainee would be referred to judicial organs after preliminary investigations.

kk