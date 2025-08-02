403
Study Reveals Tropical Cyclones Trigger Rise in Heart Disease Hospitalizations
(MENAFN) Tropical cyclones are triggering a significant rise in cardiovascular hospitalizations, according to a study conducted by researchers from Monash and Otago University. The findings were reported by media on Saturday.
The research team analyzed hospital records spanning from 2000 to 2019, covering data from six countries: New Zealand, Canada, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. They examined the impact of 124 tropical cyclones and observed a sharp spike in hospital admissions for cardiovascular conditions following these storms.
Hospitalizations typically peak two months after a cyclone and can continue to rise for up to six months, the study revealed. The research also highlighted that the effect is particularly pronounced in socio-economically disadvantaged regions.
Simon Hales, a researcher at Otago University, commented, "The study demonstrates that, as well as directly causing immediate deaths and injuries, extreme climate events can have important indirect health impacts over following months."
He further explained that these delayed health effects stem from infrastructure damage and the disruption of livelihoods in the aftermath of major storms.
As climate change is predicted to increase both the frequency and severity of storms, Hales stressed the urgent need for health systems to adapt. "These delayed, indirect health impacts are due to infrastructure damage and disruption to livelihoods in the aftermath of major storms," he said.
