White House claims Trump deserves Nobel Peace Prize
(MENAFN) White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt asserted that President Donald Trump should have been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize years ago, citing his involvement in multiple international peace agreements. Although Trump was nominated several times during his first term, he never won the prize.
At a briefing in Washington on Thursday, Leavitt highlighted Trump’s role in resolving conflicts such as the Thailand-Cambodia border dispute, which she said was settled quickly after Trump threatened to withhold US trade agreements. “We had about one peace deal every month,” she said.
Trump has frequently claimed he deserves the Nobel Prize, arguing in June that the award is biased toward liberals. Several foreign leaders recently nominated him for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu handed Trump a nomination letter earlier this month, praising his efforts in brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.
However, before ceasefire talks began, the US conducted a strike on Iranian nuclear facilities in June aimed at crippling Tehran’s capabilities. Trump later controversially compared this action to the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, claiming it ended the Iran conflict—a remark that drew condemnation from Japanese officials for being morally insensitive.
Cambodia’s deputy prime minister also nominated Trump for his role in defusing the Thailand-Cambodia border tensions earlier this year. Pakistan publicly supported his nomination for involvement in India-Pakistan ceasefire talks, although India rejected any claims of US mediation.
Trump had promised to end the Ukraine conflict within 24 hours if re-elected but later revised the timeline to 100 days, calling the initial claim somewhat sarcastic. Despite this, his administration approved advanced arms shipments to Ukraine in July, including Patriot missiles financed by EU NATO allies—a move Russia denounced as provocative and an escalation disguised as support.
