Dr. Christopher A. Pumill Named 'Up & Coming' NJ Top Doctor

Dr. Christopher A. Pumill

NJ Top Docs has named Dr. Christopher A. Pumill of Cross County Cardiology - Mt. Sinai an "Up & Coming" NJ Top Doctor.

HOBOKEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NJ Top Docs is proud to announce Dr. Christopher A. Pumill of Cross County Cardiology – Mt. Sinai as an "Up & Coming" NJ Top Doctor.Dr. Pumill is a board-certified, highly accomplished cardiologist specializing in non-invasive cardiology, with advanced expertise in echocardiography, cardiac CT, and vascular cardiology. His approach blends cutting-edge diagnostics with compassionate care, ensuring his patients receive the most accurate assessments and personalized treatment plans available today.A proud Bergen County, New Jersey native, Dr. Pumill graduated Magna Cum Laude from The College of New Jersey with a Bachelor of Science in Biology. He earned his medical degree from Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in New Brunswick, NJ, before going on to complete his internal medicine residency at the prestigious Duke University Medical Center. Dr. Pumill's cardiology fellowship training at the world-renowned Mount Sinai Hospital further refined his skills and solidified his commitment to clinical excellence.Dr. Pumill holds an impressive six board certifications, including the American Board of Internal Medicine, a testament to his deep knowledge and dedication to staying at the forefront of medical advancements. He is an active member of several leading professional organizations, such as the American Medical Association, American College of Physicians, Society of Hospital Medicine, and the American College of Cardiology.Beyond his clinical practice, Dr. Pumill is an accomplished researcher and prolific author. He has contributed to numerous peer-reviewed publications in top-tier journals including Circulation, the American Heart Journal, and the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. His work continues to inform and influence best practices in cardiology nationwide.With a particular interest in preventative cardiology and the cardiovascular health of pregnant individuals, Dr. Pumill brings both passion and precision to his practice. In 2018, he was honored with a Faculty Resident Research Grant for his investigative work, underscoring his commitment to pushing the boundaries of heart health. His patients benefit not only from his vast clinical expertise but also from his ongoing pursuit of knowledge in this ever-evolving field. Dr. Pumill remains dedicated to providing compassionate, evidence-based care with a focus on prevention, early detection, and long-term wellness.In addition to being an“Up & Coming” NJ Top Doc, Dr. Christopher A. Pumill has also been recognized by NY Top Docs as an“Up & Coming” NY Top Doctor.To learn more about Dr. Christopher A. Pumill, please visitTo learn more about Cross County Cardiology - Mt. Sinai, please visit .---About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit .You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

