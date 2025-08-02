403
Gaza Genocide: Israeli Gunfire, Airstrikes Kill 12 More Palestinains
(MENAFN) Palestinian casualties mounted Friday morning as Israeli drone strikes and gunfire targeted multiple locations throughout Gaza, leaving at least 12 dead and numerous wounded, medical officials reported.
The deadliest single incident occurred in Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis, where Israeli drone bombardment struck displacement tents, killing four Palestinians and wounding four others seeking shelter in the southern Gaza area.
Israeli forces also targeted a tent near Tiberias Station in western Khan Younis, resulting in one Palestinian woman's death and additional injuries among civilians.
In a separate Khan Younis incident, Israeli troops opened fire on Palestinians awaiting humanitarian assistance, killing three aid-seekers and injuring 73 others in the crowd.
Central Gaza's Deir al-Balah witnessed another deadly strike as Israeli airstrikes hit residential areas, claiming four more lives and leaving others wounded.
Gaza City also faced bombardment, with Israeli forces striking a building in the Al-Rimal neighborhood and targeting a residence near Sheikh Radwan cemetery, causing additional casualties.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has maintained its military campaign against Gaza despite international ceasefire appeals, with Palestinian death tolls exceeding 60,000—predominantly women and children. The sustained assault has devastated infrastructure and triggered severe food scarcity across the territory.
The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, citing war crimes and crimes against humanity allegations related to Gaza operations.
Meanwhile, Israel confronts genocide accusations at the International Court of Justice regarding its Gaza military actions.
