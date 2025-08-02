Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
'No Late-Night Parties, Stay Home To Avoid Rape': Gujarat Traffic Cops-Sponsored Posters Spark Outrage

'No Late-Night Parties, Stay Home To Avoid Rape': Gujarat Traffic Cops-Sponsored Posters Spark Outrage


'Attending late-night parties could invite rape or gang rape'. 'Do not take your friend to dark, isolated areas. What if there is a rape or gang rape?' Ahmedabad traffic police faced criticism for sponsoring these 'women's safety' posters featuring sexist and controversial messages.

Authorities have since removed the posters, admitting they were 'indecent' and claiming they never approved such language.

Horrified to see official signs in Ahmedabad telling women to“stay home to not get raped.” This isn't a safety measure; it's blatant victim-blaming. True safety comes from holding perpetrators accountable, not from restricting women's freedom. #WomensSafety #EndVictimBlaming twitter/Kyhi2OJzCQ

- Manish Vyas (@manishleos) August 2, 2025

 

According to TOI report, the posters in Gujarati were seen pasted on dividers in areas like Sola and Chandlodia, with several of them carrying the name of a group called 'Satarkta', and mentioning Ahmedabad traffic police as a sponsor. Top police officers, including Neeta Desai, DCP (Traffic West) and Shailesh Modi, ACP (Traffic Admin) confirmed that permission was indeed granted to Satarkta to put up posters "for traffic awareness".

But when the content of the posters went viral on social media and faced backlash, police distanced themselves from the controversy. "The posters have now been removed," said Modi, admitting they appeared "indecent".

N N Chaudhary, additional commissioner of police (traffic), also clarified that Satarkta Group, reportedly run by a local scribe, was allowed to put up traffic awareness posters, not messages laced with threats of sexual violence.

"We never approved such language. It is unacceptable," he said.

