PM Modi Launches ₹2,200 Crore Projects In His Constituency Varanasi, Says 'Anti-Development Govts Mislead...'
As he launched the 20th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme he said,“Our government is working tirelessly for the welfare of farmers. The earlier governments did not even fulfil one scheme they had promised. BJP government delivers what it promises. PM Kisan Samman Nidhi has become an example of the strong will and intentions of the government.”Also Read | PM Modi urges citizens to suggest ideas for his Independence Day 2025 speech
With plans to benefit over 9.7 crore farmers across the country, the scheme aims to offer direct financial assistance through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).
Charging at the opposition, he said,“The anti-development governments like SP and Congress would spread rumours and mislead people in all ways possible.”
According to PIB's press release dated August 1, ₹3.69 lakh crore has been transferred to farmers' accounts through 19 instalments since the scheme's launch in 2019.Also Read | PM Narendra Modi failed to answer questions, says Opposition
"This is very unfortunate for the country that a hopeless opposition is living with these false hopes. All they can do is lie to the farmers and mislead them... PM Kisan Samman Nidhi has been ongoing without a break since its inception. So far, ₹3.75 lakh crore have been credited into he accounts of beneficiary farmers... Farmers of Kashi alone have received ₹900 crores," DD News quoted the Prime Minister as saying.
Sectors in focus
The development projects aim to nurture and boost infrastructure, education, healthcare, tourism, urban development and cultural heritage sectors.Also Read | Donald Trump says tariff negotiations with India on, but 'They have BRICS...'
The prime focus of the allocated funds would be to“preserve culturally significant water bodies,” progressive work on“water purification and maintenance works at various kunds including Ramkund, Mandakini, Shankuldhara and others.” Striving to achieve holistic urban transformation with improved road connectivity and power infrastructure, significant investment will be made in“widening and strengthening of the Varanasi - Bhadohi road and Chhitauni- Shool Tankeshwar road; and Railway Overbridge at Hardattpur.”
