PM Modi Launches ₹2,200 Crore Projects In His Constituency Varanasi, Says 'Anti-Development Govts Mislead...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Saturday, August 2, and launched multiple development projects worth around ₹2,200 crore. While addressing the public, he accused SP and Congress governments of spreading rumours and misleading people.

As he launched the 20th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme he said,“Our government is working tirelessly for the welfare of farmers. The earlier governments did not even fulfil one scheme they had promised. BJP government delivers what it promises. PM Kisan Samman Nidhi has become an example of the strong will and intentions of the government.”

With plans to benefit over 9.7 crore farmers across the country, the scheme aims to offer direct financial assistance through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Charging at the opposition, he said,“The anti-development governments like SP and Congress would spread rumours and mislead people in all ways possible.”

According to PIB's press release dated August 1, ₹3.69 lakh crore has been transferred to farmers' accounts through 19 instalments since the scheme's launch in 2019.

"This is very unfortunate for the country that a hopeless opposition is living with these false hopes. All they can do is lie to the farmers and mislead them... PM Kisan Samman Nidhi has been ongoing without a break since its inception. So far, ₹3.75 lakh crore have been credited into he accounts of beneficiary farmers... Farmers of Kashi alone have received ₹900 crores," DD News quoted the Prime Minister as saying.

Sectors in focus

The development projects aim to nurture and boost infrastructure, education, healthcare, tourism, urban development and cultural heritage sectors.

The prime focus of the allocated funds would be to“preserve culturally significant water bodies,” progressive work on“water purification and maintenance works at various kunds including Ramkund, Mandakini, Shankuldhara and others.” Striving to achieve holistic urban transformation with improved road connectivity and power infrastructure, significant investment will be made in“widening and strengthening of the Varanasi - Bhadohi road and Chhitauni- Shool Tankeshwar road; and Railway Overbridge at Hardattpur.”