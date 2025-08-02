Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kerala Nuns Arrested In Chhattisgarh Get Bail After 9 Days In NIA Custody

Kerala Nuns Arrested In Chhattisgarh Get Bail After 9 Days In NIA Custody


2025-08-02 03:12:29
(MENAFN- Live Mint) After spending nine days in custody, a NIA court has granted bail to the Kerala nuns arrested in Chhattisgarh.

MENAFN02082025007365015876ID1109875547

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search