403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gaza Bleeds: Israeli Onslaught Kills Over 60,300 Palestinians
(MENAFN) At least 60,332 Palestinians have lost their lives in Israel’s relentless onslaught on Gaza, the Health Ministry confirmed on Friday. The statement outlined that, over the past 24 hours, 83 bodies were brought to hospitals, with 554 additional people reported injured. This brings the total number of injuries to 147,643 as the violence persists.
“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” the statement added, emphasizing the ongoing dire situation.
The ministry also reported that 53 Palestinians were killed and more than 400 injured while attempting to secure humanitarian aid in the past day. Since May 27, the number of Palestinians killed while seeking aid has reached 1,383, with over 9,218 others wounded.
The Israeli military resumed its Genocidal campaign on Gaza on March 18, following a breakdown of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement reached in January. The ongoing onslaught has since claimed 9,163 lives and injured 35,602 others.
In a separate development, last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, charging them with war crimes and crimes against humanity in relation to the Gaza war.
Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice regarding its actions in the Gaza Strip.
“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” the statement added, emphasizing the ongoing dire situation.
The ministry also reported that 53 Palestinians were killed and more than 400 injured while attempting to secure humanitarian aid in the past day. Since May 27, the number of Palestinians killed while seeking aid has reached 1,383, with over 9,218 others wounded.
The Israeli military resumed its Genocidal campaign on Gaza on March 18, following a breakdown of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement reached in January. The ongoing onslaught has since claimed 9,163 lives and injured 35,602 others.
In a separate development, last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, charging them with war crimes and crimes against humanity in relation to the Gaza war.
Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice regarding its actions in the Gaza Strip.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment