Doctors Emphasize No Formula Matches Benefits Of Mother's Milk

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Pediatric experts on Friday said that breastfeeding is an irreplaceable and essential component of infant nutrition, asserting that no food or formula in the world can match the benefits of breast milk in ensuring healthy growth, immunity, and development in children.

Dr Showkat Ahmad Bhat, a leading paediatrician, said breast milk is rich in antibodies that protect infants from a wide range of common illnesses, including respiratory infections, diarrhoea, and ear infections.“Artificial milk can never be a substitute for mother's milk unless there is a medical emergency,” he said.

“Breastfeeding supports optimal growth, emotional bonding, and cognitive development. It significantly reduces the risk of asthma, allergies, and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), especially when babies are exclusively breastfed for the first six months,” Dr Bhat added.

Dr Muzaffar Najar, another paediatrician, said the nutritional value of breast milk is unmatched.“Formula or any alternative cannot even provide one percent of what mother's milk naturally offers. It is nature's perfect food for infants,” he said.

He said that breast milk alone provides all the essential energy and nutrients a baby needs in the first six months of life.“After six months, complementary feeding with soft, age-appropriate foods should begin while continuing breastfeeding for up to two years or beyond,” Dr Najar said.“During illness, children require extra fluids and energy-breastfeeding should not only continue but increase during these times.”

The paediatrician said breastfeeding mothers require more calories and calcium.“A woman may lose up to 5 percent of her bone mass during breastfeeding, as calcium is redirected to the growing baby. However, this loss is usually recovered after weaning,” he said.

Dr Muzaffar further added that breastfeeding stimulates the release of oxytocin, a hormone that helps the uterus return to its pre-pregnancy size and reduces postpartum bleeding.“Long-term benefits for mothers include a lower risk of breast and ovarian cancers, as well as osteoporosis,” he noted.

According to KNO, doctors said that breastfeeding has both immediate and long-term health benefits for both mother and baby.“Breastfed babies are at a reduced risk of developing obesity, type 1 diabetes, and various chronic diseases. Mothers, too, benefit with a lower risk of life-threatening illnesses,” they said.

They expressed concern that many mothers are still unaware or unable to practice exclusive breastfeeding due to a lack of support.

As per the National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5), around 62% of children in Jammu and Kashmir are exclusively breastfed as per WHO guidelines, but only 13% follow all recommended feeding practices.

“We must work towards increasing awareness and support systems to ensure that all children are exclusively breastfed in the initial six months and continue breastfeeding along with complementary foods up to two years,” the doctors said.

They emphasised the need for more community-based awareness programs, lactation support in hospitals, and workplace-friendly policies for nursing mothers to achieve this goal and improve overall child health indicators in the region .