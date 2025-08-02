Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Latvia Braces For Crucial Dialogue With Moldova's EU Integration Chief

2025-08-02 03:05:55
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. On August 4, 2025, Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže will receive Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration, Cristina Gherasimov, in Riga for a working visit, Trend reports.

During the visit, the officials will discuss the European Union enlargement process, Latvia's support for Moldova's reform efforts on its path toward EU membership, and the country's domestic political situation ahead of Moldova's upcoming parliamentary elections on September 28.

In addition to her meeting with Minister Braže, Deputy Prime Minister Gherasimov will hold talks with the Parliamentary Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Artjoms Uršuļskis, Chair of the Saeima Foreign Affairs Committee, Ināra Mūrniece, and Chair of the European Affairs Committee, Edmunds Cepurītis.

