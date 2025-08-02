Chile Continues Rescue Operations Of Workers Trapped In World's Largest Copper Mine
At least 100 people are taking part in the search for the workers, more than 18 hours after the incident.
The trapped workers were operating at a depth of more than 900 meters when the collapse occurred, and that their exact location has been identified using specialized equipment.
In a related development, Minister of Mining Aurora Williams announced a temporary suspension of operations at the mine, which began operating in the early 20th century and contains more than 4,500 kilometers of underground tunnels.
She explained that the collapse occurred after an earthquake on Thursday, though it is not yet clear whether it was caused by natural seismic activity or mining operations. She added that the search team for the five trapped workers includes rescuers who successfully freed 33 miners trapped for more than two months in a mine in the Atacama Desert in 2010, which drew global media attention at the time.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment