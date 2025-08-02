403
Quantum India Bengaluru 2025 Wraps Up, Showcasing Karnataka's Leadership In Quantum Research And Technology
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Bengaluru, August 1, 2025: The inaugural edition of Quantum India Bengaluru (QIB) 2025, held at Hilton Bengaluru Embassy, Manyata Tech Park, concluded today with resounding success, spotlighting Karnataka's growing leadership in quantum science and technology. Themed“Building a Quantum Ecosystem: Qubits to Society,” the two-day summit brought together Nobel Laureates, policy leaders, scientists, startup founders, technologists, and students, reflecting the diversity and depth of India's quantum vision.
Organised by the Karnataka Science and Technology Promotion Society (KSTePS) and the Department of Science and Technology, Government of Karnataka, in collaboration with the IISc Quantum Technology Initiative (IQTI), QIB 2025 aligned closely with the National Quantum Mission. Inaugurated by Shri Siddaramaiah, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri D.K. Shivakumar, Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri N.S. Boseraju, Hon'ble Minister for Minor Irrigation and Science & Technology, Government of Karnataka, and a host of other dignitaries. The summit which facilitated 74 B2B meetings welcomed over 1951 attendees, including 1,000+ registered delegates, 75 speakers, 37 exhibitors, and participants from more than 19 countries, alongside senior representatives from academia, industry, and government.
The state of Karnataka, at the summit, announced its commitment to building a $20 billion quantum economy by 2035, while highlighting upcoming initiatives, including a first-of-its-kind Quantum City near Bengaluru. It also plans to enhance its quantum chip fabrication capabilities by the end of the year. The Karnataka Quantum Roadmap was launched at the inaugural session, which is structured around five strategic pillars-Talent, R&D, Infrastructure, Industry Enablement, and Global Partnerships. It received strong endorsement from leaders across the quantum ecosystem. Building on its success, the Government of Karnataka announced that Quantum India Bengaluru will now be held as an annual event, reaffirming its long-term commitment to advancing India's quantum ambitions.
The summit featured over 25 sessions across five core tracks-Quantum Computing; Finance & AI; Healthcare & Security; Peripherals & Hardware; and Society & Art-illustrating the breadth of quantum applications. Keynotes by Nobel Laureates Prof. Duncan Haldane and Prof. David Gross set the tone for the event, complemented by a special plenary address by Prof. Tommaso Calarco, European Union Quantum Flagship and the Institute of Quantum Control, PGI-8, Germany. The agenda included focused panels on India's quantum roadmap, global collaboration, academic research, industry integration, and public engagement, showcasing how India is shaping a cohesive quantum ecosystem.
Throughout the summit, transformative ideas, indigenous innovations, and academic-industry partnerships came to life through a curated exhibition that offered attendees a first-hand look at Karnataka's and India's quantum innovation landscape. With participation from over 20 academic institutions, deep-tech startups, and research labs, the exhibition showcased emerging technologies in quantum computing, novel materials, secure communication, cryptographic protocols, and quantum sensing. A dedicated Poster Showcase, inaugurated alongside the exhibition, featured more than 41 research posters from scholars and doctoral researchers, providing diverse perspectives in areas such as quantum algorithms, hardware, and cryptography. Outstanding entries from the showcase were formally awarded during the valedictory session. Winners of the poster awards, each receiving a prize of INR 20,000, include: Shuvarati Roy, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune; Kanad Sengupta, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru; Ayan Majumder, Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay; Purna Pal, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.
A key highlight of the summit was the announcement of the Pancharatnam Prize for Excellence in Quantum Science and Technology, instituted in honour of eminent Indian physicist S. Pancharatnam. Celebrating Indian researchers whose work bridges fundamental quantum science and real-world applications, the prize carries a formal citation and a cash award of ₹2 lakhs. The inaugural honour was conferred on Dr. R. Vijayaraghavan, Associate Professor, Department of Condensed Matter Physics and Materials Science, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Mumbai, for his exceptional contributions to quantum measurements of conducting quantum circuits. His research has significantly advanced the understanding of quantum coherence, control, and measurement, helping to position India at the forefront of experimental quantum science.
QIB Startup Pitch Fest, conducted by TiE Bangalore, selected six promising Startups to pitch to a panel of investors, venture capitalists, and research leaders. At the valedictory session, Qosmic Satellite Systems Pvt. Ltd. was conferred the 'Emerging Startup Award in Quantum Science and Technology' in recognition of its impactful contributions to the quantum domain. The winner received a cash prize of INR 2,00,000.
Summary of the Two-Day Quantum India Bengaluru 2025:
The summit commenced with the unveiling of Karnataka's Quantum Roadmap, presenting a bold vision for a $20 billion quantum economy. Remarks from the Hon'ble Chief Minister and senior cabinet ministers outlined plans for a dedicated Q-City (Quantum City) near Bengaluru, featuring world-class infrastructure that integrates academic institutions, innovation hubs, hardware manufacturing units, and R&D clusters supported by quantum HPC data centres. The roadmap detailed a multi-layered strategy covering research, manufacturing, talent development, and global partnerships. A Task Force will oversee execution, supported by initiatives such as quantum skilling in schools, DST-PhD fellowships, and venture capital for 100+ startups. The state also announced plans to establish quantum chip fabrication capabilities by the end of the year.
The summit's inaugural keynote address was delivered by Prof. Duncan Haldane, Nobel Laureate (2016), who reflected on the century-long evolution of quantum mechanics and its current revival through the second quantum revolution. His talk emphasized the importance of quantum entanglement, topological states of matter, and precise system control in unlocking new applications across ultra-sensitive quantum sensors, secure communications, and advanced materials. Drawing parallels to the historical impact of electromagnetism, he stressed that quantum's real-world potential hinges on deep collaboration among scientists, engineers, and entrepreneurs, backed by long-term investments in quantum education and R&D.
Following the keynote, an Exhibition and Poster Showcase was formally inaugurated, featuring quantum innovations from Indian and global academic institutions, research centres, and emerging startups.
Day two began with a powerful keynote by Prof. David Gross from the Kavli Institute for Theoretical Physics, UC Santa Barbara, and recipient of the 2004 Nobel Prize. Prof. Gross traced quantum theory's journey and highlighted emerging questions around space-time as a possible emergent phenomenon. He called on India to lead through fundamental research, advocating for increased national investment in foundational science as the basis for future breakthroughs. His address underscored that while quantum theory is central to modern technology, its transformative power is still in its infancy.
Parallel thematic sessions across both days explored sector-specific applications and foundational advances in quantum. These included Quantum in Computing, Finance & AI; Quantum in Healthcare; Quantum in Security; Quantum in India's Strategic Sectors; Quantum Peripherals and Hardware; Quantum Peripherals and Applications; Quantum in Society and Art and Quantum Use Cases from Startups.
A high-level fireside chat on Karnataka's Quantum Roadmap took place on Day 1, featuring Shri Priyank Kharge, Hon'ble Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and Information Technology & Biotechnology, Government of Karnataka, and Dr. Ajai Chowdhry, Chairman, MGB, National Quantum Mission. Moderated by Prof. Akshay Naik, Co-chair of QIB 2025 and faculty at IISc Bengaluru, the session explored the state's strategic priorities for advancing quantum research and innovation. Discussions centred on enabling policy frameworks, infrastructure development, academic-industry collaboration, and targeted startup funding in the range of ₹30–50 crore per venture. The speakers also highlighted the importance of large-scale reskilling initiatives to support translational deep-tech growth across quantum computing, communication, and sensing.
The track on Quantum in Computing, Finance & AI opened on Day 1 with a showcase of cross-sector quantum applications. Dr. Nagendra Nagaraja, QpiAI India Pvt. Ltd. presented on Quantum Computing for the Betterment of Human Life, Prof. R. Vijayaraghavan from TIFR Mumbai introduced The Quantromon, a qubit-resonator system with orthogonal qubit and readout modes. Prof. Chiranjib Bhattacharyya, IISc Bengaluru spoke on Generative AI in the Era of Quantum Computing: Learning with Density Operators. Prof. Bhaskar Kanseri , IIT Delhi discussed Towards Practical Hybrid Quantum Networks for Security. These sessions reflected quantum's growing role in reimagining computing, intelligence, and infrastructure.
The evening session continued with global thought leaders. Prof. Subir Sachdev from Harvard University, USA, presented on Harnessing Multi-Electron Entanglement in Modern Quantum Materials. Dr. Subodh Kulkarni of Rigetti Computing, Inc. spoke on Accelerating Superconducting Quantum Computing Technology for Scalability and Performance. Dr. Avinash Palaniswamy from Quantinuum shared insights on Reinventing HPC with Quantum – A Year in Perspective. Julia Thiele from AWS, Germany, presented on Quantum Computing in the Cloud. Together, these sessions framed the global trajectory of scalable, cloud-enabled quantum computing.
On Day 2, the track continued with more specialized talks. . Prof. Prabha Mandayam, IIT Madras, presented on Smallest Quantum Error Correcting Codes for Amplitude-Damping Noise. Dr. Anirban Mukherjee, TCS, Mumbai, delivered a session on Tensor Factorized Hamiltonian Downfolding: Depth Optimal Quantum Circuits for Many Electron Wavefunction Emulation and Property Estimation. Dr. Krishna Kumar Sabapathy, Fujitsu, spoke on Toward Practical Quantum Computing: Meeting the Challenges. Mr. Sujoy Chakravarty, Quanfluence, Pune, shared insights on The Journey: Crafting a Photonic Quantum Computer from the Ground Up, while Dr. Ashutosh Kumar, QuEra, presented QuEra Computing: Leading Quantum Innovation with Neutral Atoms. These sessions highlighted the depth and diversity of India's quantum development pipeline.
Quantum in Healthcare featured cutting-edge applications across diagnostics and life sciences. On day 1, Prof. Varun Raghunathan, IISc Bengaluru presented on Towards Quantum Enhanced Nonlinear Optical Microscopy. Dr. Anupama Ray of IBM discussed Quantum Machine Learning for Healthcare. Prof. Songi Han from Northwestern University, USA, spoke on Triplet Spin State Dependent Signal Transduction in Light-Oxygen-Voltage Sensitive Receptors. Dr. Pranab Dutta of GDQ Labs shared his work on Transforming Cardiac Care with Quantum Precision. These sessions emphasized quantum's real-world impact in clinical innovation.
Day 2's healthcare segment began with Prof. Kasturi Saha, IIT Bombay, who showcased the use of NV centres in nanodiamonds for real-time, non-invasive sensing of reactive oxygen species (ROS) in brain cancer cells, enabling precise monitoring of drug efficacy and laying the foundation for advanced quantum diagnostics. She also introduced early research on a quantum diamond microscope for high-resolution brain imaging. This was followed by a panel moderated by Dr. Shesha Raghunathan, IBM, featuring Prof. Vijay Chandru, Strand Life Sciences, Prof. Deepak Kumar Saini, IISc, Bengaluru, Prof. Songi Han, Northwestern University, USA, Sohil Bhagat, pi Ventures, and Dr. Pranab Dutta, GDQ Labs, among others. The discussion spanned quantum-enabled diagnostics, personalised medicine, real-time monitoring, and investor outlooks-reinforcing India's potential to lead in accessible, next-generation quantum healthcare solutions.
Quantum in Security focused on future-ready encryption, randomness, and post-quantum cryptography. On Day 2, Prof. Urbasi Sinha, RRI, Bengaluru, presented on QuIC Lab's Advances in Quantum Communications. Prof. C.M. Chandrasekhar, IISc, Bengaluru, spoke on Certifiable Quantum Randomness for Enhanced Data Security and Encryption, while Prof. Bijoy Krishna Das, IIT Madras, and Prof. Rahul Jain, NUS, Singapore, contributed insights on quantum cryptography and device-independent security protocols. The session highlighted the critical role of quantum systems in next-generation cybersecurity.
Continuing in the same track, in the second half of the day, Dr. Anindita Banerjee, CDAC, Pune, spoke on Drone-to-Drone QKD. Dr. Natarajan Venkatachalam, SETS, Chennai, presented on Leveraging Quantum Advantages in the Adoption of Quantum Safe Crypto Systems. Prof. Utsav Banerjee, IISc, Bengaluru, discussed Cryptographic Hardware Acceleration for Emerging Security Applications, while Prof. Debdeep Mukhopadhyay, IIT Kharagpur, delivered a session on Post-Quantum Cryptography: From the Point of View of Hardware Security. Rushikesh Ubale, Qkrishi Quantum, presented Quantum for Financial Transformation: Portfolio Optimization and Fraud Detection, illustrating the application of quantum methods to real-world financial challenges.
Quantum in India's Strategic Sectors session, on day 1, moderated by Ms. Suma Varughese (DRDO), centred on national priorities for scaling quantum technologies. Dr. J.B.V. Reddy, Quantum Technology Cell, DST, presented an overview of the National Quantum Mission, outlining its objectives, research thrusts, and implementation strategy. Mr. Kamal Kumar Agrawal, Dept. of Telecommunications (DoT), New Delhi, spoke on the standardization and certification of quantum products and solutions. Dr. Senthil Kumar, ISRO Ahmedabad, shared perspectives on satellite-based quantum key generation and distribution from a geostationary platform. Together, the session offered a multi-agency perspective on how India is laying the technical and policy groundwork to operationalise its quantum ambitions.
Sessions on Quantum Peripherals and Hardware showcased cutting-edge developments in quantum devices, materials, and control systems. On day 1, Prof. Vibhor Singh, IISc, Bengaluru, presented on STIRAP-Inspired Robust Gates for a Superconducting Dual-Rail Qubit. Prof. Pratap Raychaudhuri, TIFR, Mumbai, discussed Inverse Melting of the Vortex Lattice in a Superconducting Thin Film. Prof. Umakant D. Rapol, IISER, Pune, spoke on Atoms and Ions Based Platforms for Scalable and High Fidelity Quantum Computing, while Prof. Jayasimha Atulasimha, Virginia Commonwealth University, USA, shared insights on Highly Localized and Energy Efficient Quantum Control of Spin and Spin Ensemble Qubits with Classical Nanomagnets. These sessions reflected India's emerging strengths in device-level quantum engineering.
On Day 2, the conversation around hardware continued with strong international and indigenous perspectives. Prof. Andrea Ferrari, University of Cambridge, UK, spoke on Layered Materials as a Platform for Quantum Technologies, discussing the role of advanced materials in device innovation. Dr. Anup Kumar Choudhury, IUAC, Delhi, shared progress on the Making of an Indigenous Dry Dilution Refrigerator at IUAC, a key step in enabling quantum experiments in India. Prof. Saptarishi Chaudhuri, RRI, Bengaluru, presented on Spin Noise Spectroscopy as a Tool for Detecting Neutral Atoms and Magnetic Fields, while Prof. Mustafijur Rahman, IIT Delhi, spoke on CMOS Cryogenic Controller Chips for Next Generation Scalable Quantum Computers, addressing the engineering challenges in large-scale quantum control systems.
The session on Quantum Peripherals and Applications focused on enabling infrastructure and industrial scalability. Vishal Chatrath (QuantrolOx) spoke on Using Qubit Automation for Developing the Quantum Supply Chain, outlining how automation tools can accelerate quantum R&D. Dr. S.D. Sudarsan (CDAC) presented on Enabling the Quantum Leap: India's Indigenous Drive for Quantum-Enabling Technologies, emphasising domestic capability building. Dr. Suraj Rengarajan (Applied Materials) discussed Leveraging Modern CMOS Technology for Quantum Computing, highlighting the role of semiconductor innovations in enabling scalable quantum systems.
A standout session on Day 1 explored India's national commitment to emerging technologies, with quantum as a focal point. Moderated by Prof. Arindam Ghosh, Professor, IISc, featured a diverse set of voices spanning academia, policy, and international collaboration. Speakers included Dr. Ajay Kela, Wadhwani Foundation, Dr. Shivkumar Kalyanaraman, ANRF, New Delhi, Prof. Venu Gopal Achanta, CSIR-NPL, New Delhi, Prof. Shankar Kumar Selvaraja, IISc, Bengaluru, and Prof. Tommaso Calarco, European Union Quantum Flagship & Institute of Quantum Control, PGI-8, Germany. Together, they explored India's strategic priorities, collaborative opportunities, and long-term vision for quantum technologies in a rapidly evolving global landscape.
On Day 2, a dedicated session on Creating a Coherent Ecosystem of Startups for Quantum Technologies in India was held. Moderated by Dr. Krishna Palem, Accelequant. Panellists included Dr. Vincent Raja, Sridhar C.V., TCS, Delhi, Dilip Singh, Qnu Labs, Dr. L. Venkata Subramaniam, IBM, and Naganand Doraswamy, Founder, Ideaspring Capital, who discussed opportunities, challenges, and the support structures needed to accelerate quantum innovation through startups in India.
The summit also embraced the creative and cultural dimensions of quantum science through sessions on Quantum in Society and Art. On Day 1, Prof. Giuseppe Mussardo, SISSA, Italy, spoke on The Subtle Art of Quantum Braiding, Dr. Rajdeep Banerjee, Lam Research, Bengaluru, on Quantum Poetics: Where Art Meets Science, and Prof. Smitha Vishveshwara, University of Illinois, USA, on Quantum Harmonies: An Artistic Journey. The session concluded with a popular lecture by acclaimed science writer Anil Ananthaswamy, author of Through Two Doors at Once, who brought quantum ideas to life for a broader audience.
On Day 2, the societal impact of quantum was explored further in a session moderated by Prof. Shobhana Narasimhan, JNCASR, Bengaluru. Panellists included Dr. Satya Lokam, Microsoft, Dr. Jaikumar Radhakrishnan, ICTS-TIFR, Bengaluru, Prof. Rajesh Gopakumar, ICTS, Bengaluru, Dr. Jahnavi Phalkey, Science Gallery, Bengaluru, and Prof. Smitha Vishveshwara, University of Illinois, USA. The discussion examined how quantum ideas are influencing broader cultural, philosophical, and societal narratives, and the importance of public discourse around deep science.
A session dedicated to Quantum Use Cases from Startups, held on day 2, spotlighted cutting-edge applications being developed by quantum startups. Dr. Jonathan Reiner, Quantum Machines, presented on Tightly Integrating a GPU and a QPU for Fast Calibration of Multi-Qubit Circuits. Mick Christophersen, QuantWare, spoke on Enabling India's Quantum Leap, while Reena Dayal, QUTCI, addressed Quantum Technologies Have the Potential to Change the World. Jash Minocha, BosonQ Psi, and Guy Sella, Classiq Technologies, Israel, rounded out the panel, with Sella presenting on The Evolution of Fraud Detection – From Rule-based Systems to Quantum Advantage. Together, the talks showcased the diversity and momentum of quantum entrepreneurship across geographies.
The plenary lecture by Prof. Tommaso Calarco, European Union Quantum Flagship and the Institute of Quantum Control, PGI-8, Germany, brought insights into the strategic direction, collaborative frameworks, and scientific breakthroughs driving the global quantum agenda, reinforcing the importance of international cooperation in advancing quantum technologies.
The Summit concluded with a valedictory session on day 2, in the presence of Shri N.S. Boseraju, Hon'ble Minister for Minor Irrigation and Science & Technology, GoK, and Dr. M.C. Sudhakar, Hon'ble Minister for Higher Education, GoK. Also present were Shri Sadashiva Prabhu B, IAS, Director, Dept. of Science & Technology and Managing Director, Karnataka Science and Technology Promotion Society (KSTePS); Prof. Arindam Ghosh, Professor, IISc and QIB 2025 Conference Chair; Prof. Akshay Naik, Professor, IISc and QIB 2025 Conference Co-Chair. The session featured reflections on the summit's impact, recognition of key contributors, and a vote of thanks from the organisers, reaffirming Karnataka's commitment to nurturing a vibrant and inclusive quantum innovation ecosystem.
About Karnataka Science and Technology Promotion Society (KSTePS):
Karnataka Science and Technology Promotion Society (KSTePS) is an initiative of the Government of Karnataka to promote and support science, technology, and innovation in the state. It works closely with academic institutions, industries, and government bodies to drive research, policy formulation, and technology adoption. KSTePS plays a key role in implementing Karnataka's science and technology policies and fostering collaborations in emerging fields like quantum technologies, AI, and nanotechnology. It also organizes conferences, innovation programs, and funding initiatives to boost the state's R&D ecosystem. As a strategic enabler, KSTePS is instrumental in positioning Karnataka as a global leader in cutting-edge scientific advancements.
About Karnataka Science and Technology Promotion Society (KSTePS):
Karnataka Science and Technology Promotion Society (KSTePS) is an initiative of the Government of Karnataka to promote and support science, technology, and innovation in the state. It works closely with academic institutions, industries, and government bodies to drive research, policy formulation, and technology adoption. KSTePS plays a key role in implementing Karnataka's science and technology policies and fostering collaborations in emerging fields like quantum technologies, AI, and nanotechnology. It also organizes conferences, innovation programs, and funding initiatives to boost the state's R&D ecosystem. As a strategic enabler, KSTePS is instrumental in positioning Karnataka as a global leader in cutting-edge scientific advancements.
