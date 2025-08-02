403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025 To Take Centre Stage On 7Th August In New Delhi
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Taking centre stage once again, the We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025 will unfold on August 7, 2025, in New Delhi, bringing with it a tidal wave of purpose, passion, and progress. Scheduled by iTV Network and presented by NewsX, this defining platform celebrates the extraordinary women who challenge norms, build bridges, and redefine what it means to lead in modern India.
As a not-for-profit endeavour and an extension of the acclaimed weekly show We Women Want on NewsX, this on-ground conclave offers a powerful national platform that brings women's issues to the forefront-while celebrating those who have transformed personal challenges into powerful narratives of resilience. We Women Want has consistently highlighted challenges faced by modern Indian women-from menstrual hygiene in both rural and urban areas to the emotional and societal pressures of parenting, from workplace harassment to the experiences of women in uniform, including the police, armed forces, and medical services. It has welcomed voices from all walks of life-women auto drivers, acid attack survivors, frontline workers, and community leaders-each sharing powerful stories of resilience. More than just a show, We Women Want is a growing movement that has travelled across the country-from cosmopolitan Mumbai to the hills of Uttarakhand, and the heart of Bhopal-capturing India's regional diversity and ensuring that every woman's voice is heard and honoured.
A cornerstone of the conclave, the prestigious Shakti Awards honour extraordinary women who have transformed adversity into achievement and emerged as trailblazers in their respective fields. Instituted by iTV Network and named in tribute to Smt. Shakti Rani Sharma, former Mayor of Ambala and Trustee of the iTV Foundation, these awards celebrate women whose courage, excellence, and societal contributions embody the true spirit of empowerment. Over the years, the Shakti Awards have been presented by distinguished leaders including Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Devendra Fadnavis, Kiran Bedi, Atishi, and others. The 2025 edition promises to elevate this legacy by honouring an extraordinary spectrum of women achievers-from Bollywood icons and political leaders to defence personnel, doctors, designers, civil servants, entrepreneurs, activists, and changemakers-representing the diverse and dynamic fabric of Indian womanhood.
The We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025 will spark powerful conversations through panel discussions on impactful themes such as Leadership Roles, Bringing Up Girls, To Ozempic or Not?, Women & Ayurveda, Women of Today, Leading Like Women, Body Positive, Ageing with Grace, The Fellowship of Fame, Empower Women, Empower Northeast, Southern Phenomenons, Why Hard Work Wins, Women in Uniform, and Work & Motherhood etc. The event will be graced by Guest of Honour Smt. Rekha Gupta (Chief Minister of Delhi), Chief Guest Shri Jitendra Singh (Minister of State), and Guest of Honour & Keynote Speaker Dr. Shashi Tharoor (Member of the Lok Sabha). A powerful lineup of speakers and panelists includes Ekta Kapoor, Prof Himani Sood- Chandigarh University, Jyoti Gulati of MDH , Payal Bansal M3M, Dia Mirza, Shabana Azmi, Neha Dhupia, Sussanne Khan, Lt Gen. Sadhna Saxena Nair, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Dr. Radhikaraje Gaekwad, Radhika Bharat Ram, Nimrat Kaur, Nikita Luther, Malavika Mohanan, Surveen Chawla, Akshara Singh, Ritu Beri, Shalini Passi, Anjul Bhandari, Nomita Kohli, Chanda Narang, Amb. Bhaswati Mukherjee, Purnima Devi Barman, Pooja Elangbam, Rima Das, Adv. Seema S. Kushwaha, Charu Singh, Anuradha Das Mathur, Bahaar Rohatgi, Ratna Debnath, Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj, Garima Agarwal, Ssarita Siingh, Aishwarya Bansal, Uorfi Javed, Sunny Leone, Dr. Jai Madaan, Sara Abdullah Pilot, Namita Bhandare, Leher Kala, Kaveree Bamzai, Sayali Bhagat, Harshita Gupta, Sahiba Bali, Apoorva Pandey, Kalyani Saha Chawla, Shirin Mann, Prikansha Luthra, Kamakshi Khanna, Shahat Gill, Simran Choudhary, Arunima Malik, Ishi Khosla, Dr. Anjali Hooda, Sakshi Lalwani, Shaifalika Panda, Dr. Gita Prakash, Dr. Anjali Aneja, Dr. Jayasree Sundar, Dr. Tanya Buckshee Rohatgi, Dr. Alkanshree Dahar, and more. The conclave will also spotlight stories from the grassroots, featuring inspiring voices of the Drone Didis-Neeraj, Vimla Kumari, Seema, Manisha Kumari-and the Lakhpati Didis-Usha, Neeraj Devi, Lata Sharma, and Lalita.
Speaking on the vision behind the initiative, Dr. Aishwarya Pandit Sharma, Chairperson of iTV Network and Creator of We Women Want, said, "When we started We Women Want, the aim was clear-to create a platform where women could speak openly and be heard without judgment. What began as a weekly show has grown into a national movement. Through the Shakti Awards and the conclave, we've built a space that brings attention to real issues, celebrates courage, and challenges long-held stereotypes. The 2025 edition is a celebration of stories that matter-from grassroots leaders to national icons-uniting voices across sectors to push the conversation forward. This isn't just about recognition; it's about creating lasting impact."
Adding to the strategic vision of the platform, Abhay Ojha, CEO of iTV Network, shared, "The 2025 edition of We Women Want is a testament to how powerful storytelling, when backed by strategic intent, can deliver high-impact business outcomes. It reinforces iTV Network's position as a platform of influence and integrity-where partners don't just gain visibility but become part of a purpose-led movement. This initiative drives measurable brand engagement, expands our audience footprint, and strengthens long-term equity for everyone associated with it."
As a growing IP, We Women Want is not only strengthening iTV Network's position in the space of social impact media but also laying the foundation for sustained dialogue, digital expansion, and future editions across Indian cities. Backed by the network's editorial strength and NewsX's nationwide reach, the platform is becoming an authentic voice for modern Indian womanhood.
As a not-for-profit endeavour and an extension of the acclaimed weekly show We Women Want on NewsX, this on-ground conclave offers a powerful national platform that brings women's issues to the forefront-while celebrating those who have transformed personal challenges into powerful narratives of resilience. We Women Want has consistently highlighted challenges faced by modern Indian women-from menstrual hygiene in both rural and urban areas to the emotional and societal pressures of parenting, from workplace harassment to the experiences of women in uniform, including the police, armed forces, and medical services. It has welcomed voices from all walks of life-women auto drivers, acid attack survivors, frontline workers, and community leaders-each sharing powerful stories of resilience. More than just a show, We Women Want is a growing movement that has travelled across the country-from cosmopolitan Mumbai to the hills of Uttarakhand, and the heart of Bhopal-capturing India's regional diversity and ensuring that every woman's voice is heard and honoured.
A cornerstone of the conclave, the prestigious Shakti Awards honour extraordinary women who have transformed adversity into achievement and emerged as trailblazers in their respective fields. Instituted by iTV Network and named in tribute to Smt. Shakti Rani Sharma, former Mayor of Ambala and Trustee of the iTV Foundation, these awards celebrate women whose courage, excellence, and societal contributions embody the true spirit of empowerment. Over the years, the Shakti Awards have been presented by distinguished leaders including Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Devendra Fadnavis, Kiran Bedi, Atishi, and others. The 2025 edition promises to elevate this legacy by honouring an extraordinary spectrum of women achievers-from Bollywood icons and political leaders to defence personnel, doctors, designers, civil servants, entrepreneurs, activists, and changemakers-representing the diverse and dynamic fabric of Indian womanhood.
The We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025 will spark powerful conversations through panel discussions on impactful themes such as Leadership Roles, Bringing Up Girls, To Ozempic or Not?, Women & Ayurveda, Women of Today, Leading Like Women, Body Positive, Ageing with Grace, The Fellowship of Fame, Empower Women, Empower Northeast, Southern Phenomenons, Why Hard Work Wins, Women in Uniform, and Work & Motherhood etc. The event will be graced by Guest of Honour Smt. Rekha Gupta (Chief Minister of Delhi), Chief Guest Shri Jitendra Singh (Minister of State), and Guest of Honour & Keynote Speaker Dr. Shashi Tharoor (Member of the Lok Sabha). A powerful lineup of speakers and panelists includes Ekta Kapoor, Prof Himani Sood- Chandigarh University, Jyoti Gulati of MDH , Payal Bansal M3M, Dia Mirza, Shabana Azmi, Neha Dhupia, Sussanne Khan, Lt Gen. Sadhna Saxena Nair, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Dr. Radhikaraje Gaekwad, Radhika Bharat Ram, Nimrat Kaur, Nikita Luther, Malavika Mohanan, Surveen Chawla, Akshara Singh, Ritu Beri, Shalini Passi, Anjul Bhandari, Nomita Kohli, Chanda Narang, Amb. Bhaswati Mukherjee, Purnima Devi Barman, Pooja Elangbam, Rima Das, Adv. Seema S. Kushwaha, Charu Singh, Anuradha Das Mathur, Bahaar Rohatgi, Ratna Debnath, Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj, Garima Agarwal, Ssarita Siingh, Aishwarya Bansal, Uorfi Javed, Sunny Leone, Dr. Jai Madaan, Sara Abdullah Pilot, Namita Bhandare, Leher Kala, Kaveree Bamzai, Sayali Bhagat, Harshita Gupta, Sahiba Bali, Apoorva Pandey, Kalyani Saha Chawla, Shirin Mann, Prikansha Luthra, Kamakshi Khanna, Shahat Gill, Simran Choudhary, Arunima Malik, Ishi Khosla, Dr. Anjali Hooda, Sakshi Lalwani, Shaifalika Panda, Dr. Gita Prakash, Dr. Anjali Aneja, Dr. Jayasree Sundar, Dr. Tanya Buckshee Rohatgi, Dr. Alkanshree Dahar, and more. The conclave will also spotlight stories from the grassroots, featuring inspiring voices of the Drone Didis-Neeraj, Vimla Kumari, Seema, Manisha Kumari-and the Lakhpati Didis-Usha, Neeraj Devi, Lata Sharma, and Lalita.
Speaking on the vision behind the initiative, Dr. Aishwarya Pandit Sharma, Chairperson of iTV Network and Creator of We Women Want, said, "When we started We Women Want, the aim was clear-to create a platform where women could speak openly and be heard without judgment. What began as a weekly show has grown into a national movement. Through the Shakti Awards and the conclave, we've built a space that brings attention to real issues, celebrates courage, and challenges long-held stereotypes. The 2025 edition is a celebration of stories that matter-from grassroots leaders to national icons-uniting voices across sectors to push the conversation forward. This isn't just about recognition; it's about creating lasting impact."
Adding to the strategic vision of the platform, Abhay Ojha, CEO of iTV Network, shared, "The 2025 edition of We Women Want is a testament to how powerful storytelling, when backed by strategic intent, can deliver high-impact business outcomes. It reinforces iTV Network's position as a platform of influence and integrity-where partners don't just gain visibility but become part of a purpose-led movement. This initiative drives measurable brand engagement, expands our audience footprint, and strengthens long-term equity for everyone associated with it."
As a growing IP, We Women Want is not only strengthening iTV Network's position in the space of social impact media but also laying the foundation for sustained dialogue, digital expansion, and future editions across Indian cities. Backed by the network's editorial strength and NewsX's nationwide reach, the platform is becoming an authentic voice for modern Indian womanhood.
Company :-Madison Specialist Communication Services Pvt. Ltd.
User :- Nicole Fernandes
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment