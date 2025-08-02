403
Kuwait Marks 35Th Iraqi Invasion Anniversary ... Memory Of Aggression, Nat'l Resilience
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) News report by Zahraa Al-Kathemi
KUWAIT, Aug 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwait marks on Saturday the 35th anniversary of the 1990 brutal Iraqi invasion, a blatant act of aggression aimed at erasing the nation's identity and sovereignty and attempting to wipe out the existence of an independent state.
The invasion by the former Iraqi regime led to widespread destruction, including the burning of 752 oil wells, the sabotage of vital infrastructure, and the planting of landmines, as part of a scorched-earth policy aimed at obstructing Kuwait's liberation.
The occupation ended on February 26, 1991, following an international coalition operation under United Nations Security Council (UNSC) mandates.
The Kuwaiti leadership, headed by the late Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the late Amir - then Crown Prince - Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, and the late Amir - then Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister - Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who played a central role in uniting the nation and mobilizing global support to restore Kuwait's sovereignty.
Following the liberation of Kuwait, the country adopted a policy of distinguishing between the former Iraqi regime and the Iraqi people, and it has ever since provided extensive humanitarian assistance to Iraq.
In July 2014, the State of Kuwait donated three million US dollars to support humanitarian operations in Iraq, followed in 2015 by an unprecedented USD 200 million contribution to relief efforts for internally displaced persons (IDPs). The food aid included more than 50,000 food baskets distributed in the Kurdistan Region and other affected cities.
In July 2016, the country also pledged USD 176 million in humanitarian aid to Iraq during a donors' conference in the US capital, Washington, prompting the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to publicly commend its ongoing efforts to achieve stability in the region.
The State of Kuwait also played host to the International Conference for the Reconstruction of Iraq, which was held in 2018 and where pledges reached approximately USD 30 billion in humanitarian aid to Baghdad.
Kuwait continues to recover the remains of its martyrs and looted national property while maintaining its commitment to peace, regional stability, and strengthening fraternal ties with the Iraqi people. (end)
