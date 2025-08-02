403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
House Democrats Call on Trump to Halt Gaza War
(MENAFN) Four Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives called on President Donald Trump to intervene and bring the war in Gaza to a halt, urging him to work towards restarting negotiations among all parties involved.
Representatives Gregory Meeks, Rosa DeLauro, Jim Himes, and Jamie Raskin sent an urgent letter to the President on Friday, underscoring what they described as a "deep sense of urgency and moral responsibility" to address the ongoing conflict.
"The ongoing war in Gaza has reached a point of profound humanitarian crisis, geopolitical instability, and perilous risk for all involved," the lawmakers warned in their letter.
The Democrats emphasized the need for the U.S. to leverage its diplomatic influence to immediately end the fighting. "We urged you to use the full weight of American diplomacy to bring about an immediate, just, and durable end to the conflict," they stated.
The legislators also pointed out that Israel's primary military objectives in Gaza had already been met. Continuing the hostilities, they argued, would only exacerbate the regional tensions and worsen the humanitarian disaster, while also threatening the long-term security of both Israelis and Palestinians.
"Now is the time for you to bring all relevant parties - Israel, Palestinian leaders, regional stakeholders, alongside the United States and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff - back to the negotiating table without delay," they implored the President.
Additionally, the lawmakers urged Trump to prioritize a permanent ceasefire as a central element of his diplomatic strategy.
"Gaza must be returned to Palestinian civilian control without Hamas, and any plans for the forcible displacement of Palestinians from Gaza must be rejected," they concluded.
Representatives Gregory Meeks, Rosa DeLauro, Jim Himes, and Jamie Raskin sent an urgent letter to the President on Friday, underscoring what they described as a "deep sense of urgency and moral responsibility" to address the ongoing conflict.
"The ongoing war in Gaza has reached a point of profound humanitarian crisis, geopolitical instability, and perilous risk for all involved," the lawmakers warned in their letter.
The Democrats emphasized the need for the U.S. to leverage its diplomatic influence to immediately end the fighting. "We urged you to use the full weight of American diplomacy to bring about an immediate, just, and durable end to the conflict," they stated.
The legislators also pointed out that Israel's primary military objectives in Gaza had already been met. Continuing the hostilities, they argued, would only exacerbate the regional tensions and worsen the humanitarian disaster, while also threatening the long-term security of both Israelis and Palestinians.
"Now is the time for you to bring all relevant parties - Israel, Palestinian leaders, regional stakeholders, alongside the United States and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff - back to the negotiating table without delay," they implored the President.
Additionally, the lawmakers urged Trump to prioritize a permanent ceasefire as a central element of his diplomatic strategy.
"Gaza must be returned to Palestinian civilian control without Hamas, and any plans for the forcible displacement of Palestinians from Gaza must be rejected," they concluded.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment