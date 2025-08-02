403
F-35 collides in California
(MENAFN) A U.S. Navy F-35 fighter jet crashed Wednesday evening in central California, adding to a series of recent incidents involving the advanced aircraft. The crash happened near Naval Air Station Lemoore, about 64 kilometers southwest of Fresno, in a rural area.
According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, the pilot safely ejected and was found with a parachute in a nearby field. Video footage released by authorities showed the wreck engulfed in flames with thick black smoke, as emergency crews responded.
The jet was assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron VFA 125, known as the “Rough Raiders,” a unit responsible for training pilots and technicians for active duty. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.
The F-35, produced by Lockheed Martin in collaboration with Northrop Grumman and BAE Systems, is a fifth-generation stealth fighter intended to replace older models like the F-16. It’s a key asset in the U.S. military and is operated by numerous allied countries across Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East.
This incident is the latest in a string of F-35 mishaps. In June, a British Royal Navy F-35B was grounded in India for over a month due to hydraulic issues. In January, an F-35A crashed during training in Alaska, and other accidents occurred in May 2024 and October 2023, the latter involving an unmanned crash after the pilot ejected prematurely.
A January 2025 report by the Pentagon’s Director of Operational Test and Evaluation revealed that all F-35 variants continue to underperform in terms of reliability, maintenance, and operational availability.
