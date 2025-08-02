Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pakistan Exports To US Increase 10% Yoy

2025-08-02 02:14:06
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Islamabad: Pakistan's exports of goods and services to the United States increased by 10.72% year over year, during the period June 2024 to June 2025.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported in a statement that the country's total exports to the United States amounted to $6.028 billion during this period, compared to $5.444 billion during the same period in 2023 and 2024.

He also noted a 4.24% increase in Pakistan's total exports to other countries to $32.295 billion, compared to $30.979 billion between June 2023 and 2024.

