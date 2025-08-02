Pakistan Exports To US Increase 10% Yoy
Islamabad: Pakistan's exports of goods and services to the United States increased by 10.72% year over year, during the period June 2024 to June 2025.
The State Bank of Pakistan reported in a statement that the country's total exports to the United States amounted to $6.028 billion during this period, compared to $5.444 billion during the same period in 2023 and 2024.
He also noted a 4.24% increase in Pakistan's total exports to other countries to $32.295 billion, compared to $30.979 billion between June 2023 and 2024.
