Qatar Braces For Hot, Humid Day With Evening Fog Risk

Doha: Weather in Qatar today, August 2, 2025, is expected to be hot with some cloud cover, as northwesterly to northeasterly winds bring light to moderate breezes across the country.

However, a significant increase in relative humidity levels is anticipated, raising the likelihood of mist to fog formation in certain areas overnight.

Temperatures across the region are expected to remain high, with Doha expecting a daytime high of 41°C‌ and a low of 33°C‌.

Other areas like Alwakrah (39°C‌/32°C‌), Mesaid (40°C‌/30°C‌), Alkhor (41°C‌/31°C‌), Alruwais (37°C‌/33°C‌), Dukhan (38°C‌/32°C‌), and Abusamra (39°C‌/31°C‌) will experience similar hot conditions.

The Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) has issued a warning regarding expected poor visibility in northern areas at first, attributed to misty to foggy conditions that will become relatively humid with haze.

The QCAA advises caution, particularly during night hours, due to the potential for reduced visibility from mist and fog.

Wind and Sea Conditions:

Inshore winds will be Northwesterly to Northeasterly, ranging from 04 to 14 knots, with gusts up to 20 knots in some places.

Offshore, winds will be Northeasterly to Easterly, at 5 to 15 knots, gusting to 20 knots in eastern areas.

Sea states inshore are expected to be 1 to 3 feet, while offshore areas will see 2 to 4 feet, rising to 6 feet in eastern areas.