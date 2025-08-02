403
Indo Brazil Film And Cultural Forum Congratulates Embassy Of Brazil On The Historic Visit Of Prime Minister Narendra Modi
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India – The Indo Brazil Film and Cultural Forum of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) proudly extends its heartfelt congratulations to the Embassy of Brazil in India on the momentous occasion of the official visit of Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, to the Federative Republic of Brazil.
In a significant gesture of friendship and international camaraderie, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with Brazil's highest civilian honour, the Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross, by His Excellency President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. This prestigious award reflects Brazil's deep appreciation for Prime Minister Modi's unwavering commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and advancing cooperation between India and Brazil on multilateral platforms including BRICS, G20, and the United Nations.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chair of the Indo Brazil Film and Cultural Forum, expressed immense pride on this diplomatic milestone.“Prime Minister Narendra Modi being honoured with the Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross is not just a tribute to his statesmanship, but a celebration of the growing bond between India and Brazil. This recognition signifies a renewed era of collaboration-be it in diplomacy, trade, science, technology, or culture. The Indo Brazil Film and Cultural Forum remains committed to deepening people-to-people connect through art, cinema, and cultural exchange,” said Dr. Marwah.
Since its inception, the Indo Brazil Film and Cultural Forum has been actively working to foster mutual understanding and cultural affinity between the two vibrant nations. Through film festivals, academic exchanges, artistic collaborations, and student interactions, the Forum has played a vital role in building a bridge of friendship through creative expression.
This historic recognition not only strengthens India–Brazil diplomatic ties but also reaffirms the pivotal role of cultural diplomacy in forging global unity.
