Kia India Has Recorded Sales Of 22,135 Units In July 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, August 01, 2025: Kia India has recorded sales of 22,135 units in July 2025, representing an 8% increase over the 20,507 units sold in July 2024.
The company has recorded a strong growth in Year-to-Date sales with 163,439 units sold in 2025, so far compared to 146,644 units during the same period last year, reporting an increase of 11.45%.
The recently launched Carens Clavis along with Kia's first made -in-class mass-market EV, the Carens Clavis EV have contributed to the overall growth momentum. Both models have resonated strongly with customers seeking comfort, innovation and segment-based features. The Carens Clavis EV, in particular, has emerged as a promising product in the mass-market EV space and has been receiving tremendous response from the customers.
In response to its domestic success, Kia India also exported 2,590 units in July 2025, reinforcing its commitment to expanding its global footprint and diversifying market outreach beyond India.
Joonso Cho, Chief Sales Officer of Kia India, commented, "Our steady sales performance reflects the trust Indians customers continue to place in Kia. The consistency is driven by our commitment to delivering high-quality and feature-rich vehicles that meet evolving customer-needs. The Carens Clavis EV, our latest offering, has already received an encouraging response for its performance, range and practicality. At Kia, we remain focused on creating accessible and innovative mobility solutions that will continue to build stronger connections with customers across the country."
Kia is committed to bringing in vehicles that meet the needs of Indian customers, delivering a strong value proposition. It remains steadfast in promoting sustainable mobility in India by integrating advanced technology, comfort and eco-friendly performance with its latest vehicle introductions.
About Kia India
In April 2017, Kia India signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the State Government of Andhra Pradesh, India, to build a new manufacturing facility at Anantapur District. Kia commenced mass production in August 2019 and has an installed annual production capacity of 300,000 units. In April 2021, Kia India reimagined itself in line with its new brand identity,“Movement that Inspires” aimed at offering customers meaningful experiences backed by innovative products and services. Under the new brand identity, Kia has set out to find ways to achieve new benchmarks and inspire consumers to be more and do more. Till date, Kia India has launched eight vehicles for the Indian market – the Seltos, the Syros, the Sonet, the Carens, the Carens Clavis, the Carnival, the EV6 and the EV9. Kia India has completed almost 1.5 million vehicle dispatches from its Anantapur plant, including over 1.2 million domestic sales and over 3.67 lakh exports. With more than 4.5 lakh connected cars on Indian roads, it is among the connected Car leaders in the country. The brand has a widespread network of 744 touchpoints across 329 cities and is focused on strengthening its footprints across the country.
