Russian Army Loses Another 1,010 Troops In War Against Ukraine
The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 11,068 enemy tanks, 23,069 armored combat vehicles (+1 in the past day), 30,982 artillery systems (+38), 1,452 multiple launch rocket systems (+1), 1,203 air defense systems, 421 aircraft, 340 helicopters, 41,196 unmanned aerial vehicles (+139), 3,551 cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 57,024 motor vehicles (+130), and 3,935 special equipment units.
Figures on enemy losses are being updated.
As Ukrinform reported, 130 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders took place on the frontline since the beginning of the day on August 1, 48 of them in the Pokrovsk sector.
