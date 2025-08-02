Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Army Loses Another 1,010 Troops In War Against Ukraine

Russian Army Loses Another 1,010 Troops In War Against Ukraine


2025-08-02 02:07:52
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 11,068 enemy tanks, 23,069 armored combat vehicles (+1 in the past day), 30,982 artillery systems (+38), 1,452 multiple launch rocket systems (+1), 1,203 air defense systems, 421 aircraft, 340 helicopters, 41,196 unmanned aerial vehicles (+139), 3,551 cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 57,024 motor vehicles (+130), and 3,935 special equipment units.

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.

As Ukrinform reported, 130 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders took place on the frontline since the beginning of the day on August 1, 48 of them in the Pokrovsk sector.

MENAFN02082025000193011044ID1109875440

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search