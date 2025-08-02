Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ASEAN Interim Observer Group Inspects Conflict-Hit Areas On Cambodia-Thailand Border

2025-08-02 02:07:18
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) PHNOM PENH, Aug 2 (NNN-AKP) – An ASEAN interim observer group, has inspected conflict-affected areas on the Cambodia-Thailand border, after a ceasefire was reached, a Cambodian defence spokesperson said, today.

The group included military attaché of Malaysia, the current chair of ASEAN, as well as, Vietnamese and Philippine assistant military attachés, said Cambodian Defence Ministry's Undersecretary of State and Spokesperson, Maly Socheata.

“Cambodia stands ready to cooperate with the observation group, led by Malaysia, to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire,” Socheata said.

On July 24, armed clashes erupted between Cambodian and Thai soldiers in border areas. The two countries agreed on an immediate and unconditional ceasefire on July 28, taking effect at midnight of the same day.– NNN-AKP

