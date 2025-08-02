ASEAN Interim Observer Group Inspects Conflict-Hit Areas On Cambodia-Thailand Border
The group included military attaché of Malaysia, the current chair of ASEAN, as well as, Vietnamese and Philippine assistant military attachés, said Cambodian Defence Ministry's Undersecretary of State and Spokesperson, Maly Socheata.
“Cambodia stands ready to cooperate with the observation group, led by Malaysia, to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire,” Socheata said.
On July 24, armed clashes erupted between Cambodian and Thai soldiers in border areas. The two countries agreed on an immediate and unconditional ceasefire on July 28, taking effect at midnight of the same day.– NNN-AKP
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment